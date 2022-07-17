Tracking Diamond Hogs, SEC Players in the 2022 MLB Draft

Follow along as HawgBeat tracks selections of Arkansas players and signees, along with SEC players and names that sound familiar in the 2022 Major League Baseball Draft.

Arkansas had three Day 1 picks in the draft. Third baseman Cayden Wallace was selected 49th overall by the Kansas City Royals. Right-handed pitcher Peyton Pallette was selected 62nd overall by the Chicago White Sox. Second baseman Robert Moore was selected 72nd overall by the Milwaukee Brewers (as a shortstop).

RHP Cole Phillips was drafted 57th overall by the Atlanta Braves to become the first Razorback signee off the board.

HOW TO WATCH

MLB Draft Day 1 - 6 p.m. CT on ESPN

MLB Draft Day 2 - 1 p.m. CT on MLB.com

MLB Draft Day 3 - 1 p.m. CT on MLB.com

