Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman's staff is currently all filled out after the hiring of offensive line coach Eric Mateos, who is set to make $700,000 annually, HawgBeat confirmed through a Freedom of Information Act request.

Mateos is making the same amount that his predecessor, Cody Kennedy, made during his time in Fayetteville. Kennedy is now the offensive line coach at Mississippi State, which led to Arkansas officially announcing Mateos on Monday. This will mark the second time Mateos has worked for Pittman, as he was a graduate assistant under Pittman at Arkansas from 2013-15.

The Razorbacks also brought in former head coach Bobby Petrino to be the offensive coordinator after Dan Enos was fired just eight games into the 2023 season. Receivers coach Kenny Guiton served as interim OC for the final four games, but HawgBeat reported this week that Guiton has since resumed his role as wide receivers coach.

Petrino inked a deal worth $1.5 million for his first year and $1.6 million for his second season. The new Arkansas play caller will also make $350,000 through the end of February.

The current salary pool comes out to $6.315 million. Here is a full list of the salary pool for Arkansas assistant coaches as of this publishing of this story.