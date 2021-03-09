College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.

Arkansas released its football roster for spring practice Monday afternoon. Unlike recent years, the player weights have not been updated, so HawgBeat is unable to do its usual analysis of the biggest weight gains/losses for individual players or position groups. However, there were still plenty of takeaways from the list of 118 players. Here’s a breakdown by position and classification, as well as a look at the newcomers, departures, jersey number changes and position changes…

Roster Composition

By Class ~Seniors: 22

~Juniors: 28

~Sophomores: 28

~Freshmen: 40 (NOTE: Despite last year not counting toward any player's eligibility, Arkansas' roster lists players as if it was a normal year. For example, Bumper Pool was a junior last season and is listed as a senior this year, but he could opt to return to school in 2022. Also, the breakdown above includes walk-ons.) By Position ~Defensive back - 21

~Offensive line - 19

~Linebacker - 18

~Wide receiver - 16

~Defensive line - 15

~Running back - 8

~Specialists - 8

~Tight end - 7

~Quarterback - 6 (NOTE: Like the class breakdown, this list includes walk-ons.)

Returning Seniors

~OL Ty Clary

~OL Myron Cunningham

~LB Deon Edwards

~DL Dorian Gerald

~RB T.J. Hammonds

~LB Hayden Henry

~TE Blake Kern

~P Sam Loy*

~LB Grant Morgan

~WR Tyson Morris

~WR De’Vion Warren *Walk-on

Departures

Newcomers

True Freshman Early Enrollees - 2021 signees No. 2 - Ketron Jackson Jr. - WR | 6-2 | 190 | Royce City (Texas)

No. 3 - Lucas Coley - QB | 6-2 | 207 | San Antonio (Texas) Cornerstone Christian

No. 5 - Raheim Sanders - WR | 6-2 | 210 | Rockledge (Fla.)

No. 8 - Jayden Johnson - DB | 6-2 | 206 | Cedartown (Ga.)

No. 13 - Jaedon Wilson - WR | 6-3 | 172 | DeSoto (Texas)

No. 21 - Javion Hunt - RB | 6-0 | 205 | Midwest City (Okla.) Carl Albert

No. 25 - Marco Avant - LB | 6-3 | 212 | Jonesboro (Ark.)

No. 29 - Cameron Little - K/P | 6-2 | 170 | Moore (Okla.) Southmoore

No. 36 - Jermaine Hamilton-Jordan - DB | 6-1 | 195 | Kansas City (Mo.) Lincoln College Prep

No. 40 - Chris Paul Jr. - LB | 6-1 | 225 | Cordele (Ga.) Crisp County Transfer Early Enrollees - 2021 signees No. 18 - Trent Gordon - DB | 5-11 | 199 | Penn State

No. 18 - *Kade Renfro - QB | 6-3 | 190 | Ole Miss

No. 41 - *Darrell Wilson - DB | 6-3 | 210 | Marian (NAIA)

No. 53 - Ty’Kieast Crawford - OL | 6-5 | 335 | Charlotte

No. 97 - Jalen Williams - DL | 6-3 | 310 | Jones C.C.

*Non-scholarship transfer New Walk-Ons No. 16 - Jacob Switzer - QB | 6-3 | 200 | Fr. | Plano (Texas) Prestonwood Christian

No. 31 - Preston Crawford - RB | 6-0 | 200 | Fr. | Bentonville (Ark.)

No. 39 - Nathan Johnson - TE | 6-4 | 185 | R-Fr. | Little Rock (Ark.) Catholic

No. 42 - Zach Lee - TE | 6-5 | 215 | R-Fr. | Bentonville (Ark.)

No. 47 - Caleb Fields - LB | 6-0 | 215 | Fr. | Fayetteville (Ark.)

No. 51 - Chandler McIntosh - LB | 6-1 | 225 | Fr. | Little Rock (Ark.) Joe T. Robinson

No. 64 - Logan Fahrlander - OL | 6-3 | 265 | R-Fr. | Republic (Mo.)

No. 83 - Chris Harris - WR | 5-10 | 180 | Fr. | Dumas (Ark.)

No. 84 - Beau Cason - WR | 6-4 | 205 | R-Fr. | Springdale (Ark.) Shiloh Christian

Number Changes

Scholarship Players Khari Johnson: No. 0 —> No. 19

Malik Hornsby: No. 2 —> No. 4

Koilan Jackson: No. 4 —> No. 88

Zach Zimos: No. 25 —> No. 20

Deon Edwards: No. 32 —> No. 22

J.T. Towers: No. 52 —> No. 34 Walk-Ons Cade Pearson: No. 14 —> No. 29

Kevin Compton: No. 86 —> No. 26

Jake Yurachek: No. 44 —> No. 35

Sam Loy: No. 43 —> No. 42

Cedric Johnson: No. 47 —> No. 43

John Oehrlein: No. 53 —> No. 52

Position Changes