2021 Arkansas Spring Football Roster Breakdown
College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.
Not a subscriber? Subscribe for free for 30 days w/code HAWGS30
NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS
Arkansas released its football roster for spring practice Monday afternoon.
Unlike recent years, the player weights have not been updated, so HawgBeat is unable to do its usual analysis of the biggest weight gains/losses for individual players or position groups.
However, there were still plenty of takeaways from the list of 118 players. Here’s a breakdown by position and classification, as well as a look at the newcomers, departures, jersey number changes and position changes…
Roster Composition
By Class
~Seniors: 22
~Juniors: 28
~Sophomores: 28
~Freshmen: 40
(NOTE: Despite last year not counting toward any player's eligibility, Arkansas' roster lists players as if it was a normal year. For example, Bumper Pool was a junior last season and is listed as a senior this year, but he could opt to return to school in 2022. Also, the breakdown above includes walk-ons.)
By Position
~Defensive back - 21
~Offensive line - 19
~Linebacker - 18
~Wide receiver - 16
~Defensive line - 15
~Running back - 8
~Specialists - 8
~Tight end - 7
~Quarterback - 6
(NOTE: Like the class breakdown, this list includes walk-ons.)
Returning Seniors
~OL Ty Clary
~OL Myron Cunningham
~LB Deon Edwards
~DL Dorian Gerald
~RB T.J. Hammonds
~LB Hayden Henry
~TE Blake Kern
~P Sam Loy*
~LB Grant Morgan
~WR Tyson Morris
~WR De’Vion Warren
*Walk-on
Departures
~DL Julius Coates - transfer
~DB Jordon Curtis - no longer on team
~OL Noah Gatlin - retired
~DB Myles Mason - transfer
~DB Jarques McClellion - transfer
~WR Shamar Nash - transfer
~DL David Porter - no longer on team
~RB A'Montae Spivey - transfer
~DL Blayne Toll - transfer
~WR Peyton Ausley*
~DB Martaveous Brown*
~LB Asa Shearin*
~DB Cameron Vail*
*Walk-on
Newcomers
True Freshman Early Enrollees - 2021 signees
No. 2 - Ketron Jackson Jr. - WR | 6-2 | 190 | Royce City (Texas)
No. 3 - Lucas Coley - QB | 6-2 | 207 | San Antonio (Texas) Cornerstone Christian
No. 5 - Raheim Sanders - WR | 6-2 | 210 | Rockledge (Fla.)
No. 8 - Jayden Johnson - DB | 6-2 | 206 | Cedartown (Ga.)
No. 13 - Jaedon Wilson - WR | 6-3 | 172 | DeSoto (Texas)
No. 21 - Javion Hunt - RB | 6-0 | 205 | Midwest City (Okla.) Carl Albert
No. 25 - Marco Avant - LB | 6-3 | 212 | Jonesboro (Ark.)
No. 29 - Cameron Little - K/P | 6-2 | 170 | Moore (Okla.) Southmoore
No. 36 - Jermaine Hamilton-Jordan - DB | 6-1 | 195 | Kansas City (Mo.) Lincoln College Prep
No. 40 - Chris Paul Jr. - LB | 6-1 | 225 | Cordele (Ga.) Crisp County
Transfer Early Enrollees - 2021 signees
No. 18 - Trent Gordon - DB | 5-11 | 199 | Penn State
No. 18 - *Kade Renfro - QB | 6-3 | 190 | Ole Miss
No. 41 - *Darrell Wilson - DB | 6-3 | 210 | Marian (NAIA)
No. 53 - Ty’Kieast Crawford - OL | 6-5 | 335 | Charlotte
No. 97 - Jalen Williams - DL | 6-3 | 310 | Jones C.C.
*Non-scholarship transfer
New Walk-Ons
No. 16 - Jacob Switzer - QB | 6-3 | 200 | Fr. | Plano (Texas) Prestonwood Christian
No. 31 - Preston Crawford - RB | 6-0 | 200 | Fr. | Bentonville (Ark.)
No. 39 - Nathan Johnson - TE | 6-4 | 185 | R-Fr. | Little Rock (Ark.) Catholic
No. 42 - Zach Lee - TE | 6-5 | 215 | R-Fr. | Bentonville (Ark.)
No. 47 - Caleb Fields - LB | 6-0 | 215 | Fr. | Fayetteville (Ark.)
No. 51 - Chandler McIntosh - LB | 6-1 | 225 | Fr. | Little Rock (Ark.) Joe T. Robinson
No. 64 - Logan Fahrlander - OL | 6-3 | 265 | R-Fr. | Republic (Mo.)
No. 83 - Chris Harris - WR | 5-10 | 180 | Fr. | Dumas (Ark.)
No. 84 - Beau Cason - WR | 6-4 | 205 | R-Fr. | Springdale (Ark.) Shiloh Christian
Number Changes
Scholarship Players
Khari Johnson: No. 0 —> No. 19
Malik Hornsby: No. 2 —> No. 4
Koilan Jackson: No. 4 —> No. 88
Zach Zimos: No. 25 —> No. 20
Deon Edwards: No. 32 —> No. 22
J.T. Towers: No. 52 —> No. 34
Walk-Ons
Cade Pearson: No. 14 —> No. 29
Kevin Compton: No. 86 —> No. 26
Jake Yurachek: No. 44 —> No. 35
Sam Loy: No. 43 —> No. 42
Cedric Johnson: No. 47 —> No. 43
John Oehrlein: No. 53 —> No. 52
Position Changes
Koilan Jackson: WR —> TE
*Kevin Compton: WR —> DB
*John Oehrlein: LS —> OL
*Cade Pearson: QB —> DB
*Walk-on
CLICK HERE to read about more about possible position changes mentioned by Sam Pittman on Monday.