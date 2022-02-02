2023 Arkansas Football Big Board - Interior Offensive Linemen

The third commitment in Arkansas' '23 class was - in my eyes - one of the most impactful pickups to this point in the cycle.

Transplanted from Adelanto (Calif.), Joey Su'a bought into what Sam Pittman was selling almost instantly. Picking up his offer just weeks after relocating to Bentonville, the high-three-star offensive guard didn't take long to decide on his now-hometown Hogs.

In addition to his gung-ho mentality in choosing Arkansas, Su'a has been one of the most vocal commitments in the 2023 class.

From his weekly shoutouts to the coaches to calls on other top recruits to pull the trigger on Arkansas to the dances with a jukebox in the background, Su'a is as all-Hog as they come.

His game backs up the confidence he has in his decision too. Su'a has one of the best pass sets that I've seen at the high school level, and his size and strength allow him to dominate off the line in run-blocking situations.