2023 Arkansas Football Big Board - Interior Offensive Linemen
Locked In
The third commitment in Arkansas' '23 class was - in my eyes - one of the most impactful pickups to this point in the cycle.
Transplanted from Adelanto (Calif.), Joey Su'a bought into what Sam Pittman was selling almost instantly. Picking up his offer just weeks after relocating to Bentonville, the high-three-star offensive guard didn't take long to decide on his now-hometown Hogs.
In addition to his gung-ho mentality in choosing Arkansas, Su'a has been one of the most vocal commitments in the 2023 class.
From his weekly shoutouts to the coaches to calls on other top recruits to pull the trigger on Arkansas to the dances with a jukebox in the background, Su'a is as all-Hog as they come.
His game backs up the confidence he has in his decision too. Su'a has one of the best pass sets that I've seen at the high school level, and his size and strength allow him to dominate off the line in run-blocking situations.
Top Targets
The Rivals250 offensive guard prospect out of Naaman Forest (Texas) has no shortage of schools to choose from.
Boasting 28 offers from the likes of Auburn, Baylor, LSU, Miami (FL), Michigan, Notre Dame, TCU, Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech and USC, 6-foot-6, 290-pound Markis Deal is one of the more highly-sought-after linemen in the class.
Though Arkansas jumped into the mix relatively late with a Sept. offer, there's reason to believe that the Hogs may have just enough to offer to sway him from his desire to stay home for the next four years.
The selling point?
Deal has a number of family members located in Northwest Arkansas, including his aunt from his mother's side and her family, where he spent Thanksgiving before visiting Arkansas for the team's game against Missouri.
Though that connection exists, the Texas schools are still strong on Deal's list and a number of visits between Baylor, TCU, Texas, Texas A&M and Texas Tech will make the Razorbacks' path to a top-offensive line recruit a challenge.
