Next up, we will look at four-star quarterback KJ Jackson out of Montgomery, Alabama.

HawgBeat will profile each of the new freshmen from the 34th nationally ranked recruiting class to help fans familiarize themselves with the fresh faces on the roster throughout spring practice and ahead of the 2024 season.

With 16 signees, Pittman hopes that the scholarship newcomers will help in the effort to turn around the program in the wake of the new 12-team College Football Playoff structure.

Coming off a disappointing season that saw Arkansas finish with a 4-8 (1-7 SEC) overall record, head coach Sam Pittman and the rest of the Razorbacks' coaching staff set out to make considerable changes to the roster through the 2024 high school recruiting class.

Ranked as the 21st overall prospect in the state of Alabama and 10th at his position, Jackson received offers from programs like Kentucky, Louisville, Missouri, North Carolina, Ole Miss, Penn State and others before ultimately committing to the Razorbacks on April 9, 2023.

"Coach (Petrino) and I spent a lot of time watching film together, whether it’s the ones we have or the recruits we’re trying to get," Pittman said on Dec. 20. "When he saw KJ Jackson, he said man this guy is athletic. He’s smooth. He’s got a quick release. He’s very accurate."

Standing at 6-foot-4, 222-pounds, Jackson has good awareness and understands how to read defenses, a vital trait in a Petrino offense. With good accuracy and elusive dual-threat ability, Jackson will need to work on his technique in the pocket to truly thrive as a passer in the SEC.

“Coach Pittman has made it evident he’s wanted me from the start,” Jackson said on April 9. “I went up there last summer and I talked to him and I really loved the conversation I had with him then. Recently, he sent me some texts and he said if I want to be their quarterback it’s up to me. That really stood out to me."

As a senior, Jackson led Saint James High School to an 11-3 record while completing 147-of-259 passes for 2,951 yards and 43 touchdowns. He added 665 rushing yards with 14 touchdowns on the ground.

"This offseason, my biggest thing was getting a little bit faster, so I can rush to get out of sticky situations," Jackson said on Nov. 5. "And I know going to Arkansas I'm going to have to get that much faster, get a lot faster getting to play in the SEC.

"Just my decision making, I feel like I'm better getting out of the pocket when I need to and throwing it away. Just saving yards, cause I feel like I've become a smarter football player, and everything I do needs to be to lead a little bit better and being able to contribute in a way that I can make my team that much better."

Jackson will join a quarterback room ready for a true battle during the offseason. Returning signal callers Jacolby Criswell and Malachi Singleton will duel it out with transfer Taylen Green and Jackson for the starting position ahead of the 2024 season.

"I think we’ve got something special with KJ Jackson for our future," Pittman said on March 8.