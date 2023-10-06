FAYETTEVILLE — After suffering a 34-22 defeat in Week 5 against the Texas A&M Aggies, the Arkansas Razorbacks (2-3, 0-2 SEC) are set to face the No. 16 Ole Miss Rebels (4-1, 1-1 SEC) on Saturday evening at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi.

Led by head coach Lane Kiffin, the Rebels finished 8-5 overall in 2022. Ole Miss finished tied for third in the SEC West and played in the Texas Bowl, where they lost to Texas Tech 42-25.

The Rebels won a 55-49 shootout against LSU last weekend to rebound from a 24-10 loss at Alabama the week prior. Ole Miss also owns wins over Tulane, Georgia Tech and Mercer this season.

According to BetSaracen, the Rebels are favored over the Razorbacks by 11.5 points going into Saturday's matchup. During head coach Sam Pittman's tenure (2020-present), the home team has won every time between Arkansas and Ole Miss.

Here are all the details you need to know for how to watch or listen to Saturday's game, which will kick off at 6:30 p.m. CT…