Arkansas-Ole Miss TV details, key players, odds, headlines
FAYETTEVILLE — After suffering a 34-22 defeat in Week 5 against the Texas A&M Aggies, the Arkansas Razorbacks (2-3, 0-2 SEC) are set to face the No. 16 Ole Miss Rebels (4-1, 1-1 SEC) on Saturday evening at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi.
Led by head coach Lane Kiffin, the Rebels finished 8-5 overall in 2022. Ole Miss finished tied for third in the SEC West and played in the Texas Bowl, where they lost to Texas Tech 42-25.
The Rebels won a 55-49 shootout against LSU last weekend to rebound from a 24-10 loss at Alabama the week prior. Ole Miss also owns wins over Tulane, Georgia Tech and Mercer this season.
According to BetSaracen, the Rebels are favored over the Razorbacks by 11.5 points going into Saturday's matchup. During head coach Sam Pittman's tenure (2020-present), the home team has won every time between Arkansas and Ole Miss.
Here are all the details you need to know for how to watch or listen to Saturday's game, which will kick off at 6:30 p.m. CT…
HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN
Where: Vaught Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi
Kickoff: 6:30 p.m. CT
TV: Available on the SEC Network, streaming on ESPN app
Radio: Learfield IMG College Razorbacks Sports Network (Chuck Barrett and Quinn Grovey)
Ole Miss players to know:
#2 - QB Jaxson Dart - JR, 6' 2", 220 lbs.
2023 Stats: 91-of-142 ATT, 1485 YDS, 11 TD, 2 INT, 51 CAR, 926 RSH YDS, 4 RSH TD
#4 - RB Quinshon Judkins - SO, 5'11", 210 lbs.
2023 Stats: 90 CAR, 378 YDS, 5 TD, 9 REC, 84 REC YDS, REC TD
#11 - WR Jordan Watkins - SR, 5'11", 190 lbs.
2023 Stats: 29 REC, 450 YDS, 2 TD
#3 - S Daijahn Anthony - SR, 6'0", 205 lbs.
2023 Stats: 20 TOT TKL, 8 SOLO, 4 PD, INT
Vegas Odds:
Vegas: Ole Miss -11.5 (BetSaracen)
ESPN FPI: Arkansas has 17.9% chance to win
Headlines
Arkansas football official depth chart for Ole Miss game
Arkansas might switch things up on offense
Pittman not doing much on-field coaching with Arkansas offensive line
What Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin said about Arkansas
Diagnosing Arkansas’ problems in midst of 3-game losing streak
Arkansas at Ole Miss: Star comparison, PFF grades, season stats
Arkansas defense preparing for dangerous up-tempo Ole Miss offense
Will Arkansas have new-look offensive line at Ole Miss?