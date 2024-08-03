Advertisement
Arkansas releases jersey numbers for upcoming basketball season

Jackson Collier • HawgBeat
Basketball Recruiting Analyst
@JacksonCollier

With the departure of all but one scholarship player from last year's roster, the Arkansas basketball team is full of new faces and now new numbers.

The Razorback men's basketball team released those numbers late this week. Despite returning forward Trevon Brazile from last year's team, 13 of the 14 players listed on the Razorback basketball roster will receive new numbers, with walk-on Lawson Blake being the only member keeping his the same.

Arkansas added six players through the transfer portal, five from the high school ranks, and returned Blake and Brazile. Of note, recent commit Casmir Chavis was not listed on the official graphic from the social media team.

Boogie Fland, freshman

Jaden Karuletwa, freshman

Ayden Kelley, freshman

Karter Knox, freshman

Billy Richmond III, freshman

Jonas Aidoo, Tennessee transfer

Johnell Davis, Florida Atlantic transfer

Zvonimir Ivisic, Kentucky transfer

Melo Sanchez, Hawaii Pacific transfer (DII)

Adou Thiero, Kentucky transfer

DJ Wagner, Kentucky transfer

Kareem Watkins, Kentucky transfer

There are no unique numbers this season as listed, as each jersey has previously been worn in Razorback history according to HogStats.com. Interestingly enough, though, no one is sporting No. 10, which has been associated by Razorback fans as typically going to a top in-state performer. Notable recent players who wore No. 10 are Jaylin Williams, Daniel Gafford, and Bobby Portis, though most recently McDonald's All American Baye Fall wore it last season.

Here's a look at the jersey numbers for newcomers, as the returners all have the same number from last year.

*Jersey numbers are accurate as of the publishing of this article, but they are subject to change.

Arkansas Basketball Jersey Numbers
Jersey Number Player Position Year

0

Jared Karuletwa

Wing

Freshman

1

Johnell Davis

Guard

Gr. Senior

2

Boogie Fland

Guard

Freshman

3

Adou Thiero

Forward

Junior

4

Trevon Brazile

Forward

Junior

8

Melo Sanchez

Wing

Junior

9

Jonas Aidoo

Forward

Senior

11

Karter Knox

Wing

Freshman

14

Ayden Kelley

Guard

Freshman

21

DJ Wagner

Guard

Sophomore

24

Billy Richmond III

Wing

Freshman

25

Kareem Watkins

Guard

Gr. Senior

44

Zvonimir Ivisic

Forward

Sophomore

45

Lawson Blake*

Forward

Senior
Denotes walk-on

