 Arkansas Razorbacks-Rice Owls 2021: Recruiting star power, Pro Football Focus grades, stat comparison
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-02 12:28:12 -0500') }}

Arkansas-Rice 2021: Star power, PFF grades, stat comparison

Jordan Myers is Rice's top offensive weapon.
Jordan Myers is Rice's top offensive weapon. (Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports)
Andrew Hutchinson
Managing Editor
@NWAHutch

In anticipation of this weekend's game, HawgBeat compared the projected starting lineups for Arkansas and Rice using the players' star ratings as recruits and their Pro Football Focus grades from last season.

We also did a side-by-side statistical comparison of the two teams using their numbers from 2020.

Stat Comparison - Rice | Arkansas (FBS rank, out of 127 teams)

Offense

Scoring: 23.4 (99th) | 25.7 (86th)
Total yards: 331.6 (107th) | 391.5 (t-66th)
Passing: 210.8 (81st) | 240.2 (52nd)
Rushing: 120.8 (110th) | 151.3 (78th)
Third downs: 38.2% (77th) | 33.8% (105th)
Sacks allowed/game: 3.40 (t-115th) | 3.40 (t-115th)
Turnovers: 8 (t-19th) | 13 (t-65th)*

Defense

Scoring: 18.8 (12th) | 34.9 (t-97th)
Total yards: 341.6 (23rd) | 451.7 (106th)
Passing: 200.8 (26th) | 259.6 (102nd)
Rushing: 140.8 (40th) | 192.1 (92nd)
Third downs: 40.9% (70th) | 46.8% (110th)
Sacks/game: 1.40 (t-109th) | 1.40 (t-109th)
Turnovers forced: 9 (t-90th) | 18 (t-24th)*

*NOTE: Rice played half as many games as Arkansas in 2020

Star Comparison (using Rivals ratings)

Star Comparison - Rice vs. Arkansas
Rice Stars Arkansas Stars

*QB Luke McCaffrey

QB KJ Jefferson

RB Jordan Myers

RB Trelon Smith

TE Jack Bradley

TE Blake Kern

WR August Pitre III

WR De’Vion Warren

WR Bradley Rozner (5.3)

WR Tyson Morris (5.2)

SLOT Jake Bailey

**SLOT Treylon Burks

LT Clay Servin

LT Myron Cunningham

LG Cole Garcia

LG Brady Latham

C Isaac Klarkowski

C Ricky Stromberg

RG Shea Baker (5.2)

RG Ty Clary (5.4)

RT Jovaun Woolford

RT Dalton Wagner

DE Trey Schuman

JACK Dorian Gerald

DT Ikenna Enechukwu (5.4)

DT Markell Utsey (5.3)

NT Elijah Garcia (5.4)

**DT John Ridgeway (5.4)

RUSH Kenneth Orji

DE Tre Williams

MLB Antonio Montero

MLB Grant Morgan

WLB Myron Morrison

*WLB Bumper Pool

VIPER Treshawn Chamberlain

NICKEL Greg Brooks Jr.

CB Miles McCord

CB Montaric Brown

CB Sean Fresch

CB LaDarrius Bishop

S George Nyakwol

S Jalen Catalon

S Naeem Smith

S Joe Foucha

*Listed with an "or" on the depth chart... We used the higher-rated player, which was McCaffrey over Wiley Green (5.2 two-star) for Rice's quarterback and Pool over Hayden Henry (5.4 two-star) for Arkansas' weak-side linebacker.

**Burks and Ridgeway are listed as starters on the depth chart, but it is unlikely that either of them play. Their backups are Jaquayln Crawford (5.8 four-star) and Isaiah Nichols (5.6 three-star), respectively.

Breakdown

Arkansas: 18

Rice: 3

Tied: 1

Pro Football Focus Comparison (using 2020 grades)

Team Grades (Rice | Arkansas)

Overall: 71.1 | 69.1

Offense: 68.4 | 71.3

Passing: 71.5 | 73.8

Rushing: 71.3 | 68.8

Receiving: 73.4 | 69.9

Pass blocking: 46.2 | 63.2

Run blocking: 55.4 | 65.7

Defense: 65.1 | 63.0

Run defense: 67.0 | 52.7

Tackling: 75.5 | 56.2

Pass rush: 65.8 | 63.0

Coverage: 57.2 | 73.4

Special teams: 85.2 | 59.1

