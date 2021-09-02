Arkansas-Rice 2021: Star power, PFF grades, stat comparison
In anticipation of this weekend's game, HawgBeat compared the projected starting lineups for Arkansas and Rice using the players' star ratings as recruits and their Pro Football Focus grades from last season.
We also did a side-by-side statistical comparison of the two teams using their numbers from 2020.
Stat Comparison - Rice | Arkansas (FBS rank, out of 127 teams)
Offense
Scoring: 23.4 (99th) | 25.7 (86th)
Total yards: 331.6 (107th) | 391.5 (t-66th)
Passing: 210.8 (81st) | 240.2 (52nd)
Rushing: 120.8 (110th) | 151.3 (78th)
Third downs: 38.2% (77th) | 33.8% (105th)
Sacks allowed/game: 3.40 (t-115th) | 3.40 (t-115th)
Turnovers: 8 (t-19th) | 13 (t-65th)*
Defense
Scoring: 18.8 (12th) | 34.9 (t-97th)
Total yards: 341.6 (23rd) | 451.7 (106th)
Passing: 200.8 (26th) | 259.6 (102nd)
Rushing: 140.8 (40th) | 192.1 (92nd)
Third downs: 40.9% (70th) | 46.8% (110th)
Sacks/game: 1.40 (t-109th) | 1.40 (t-109th)
Turnovers forced: 9 (t-90th) | 18 (t-24th)*
*NOTE: Rice played half as many games as Arkansas in 2020
Star Comparison (using Rivals ratings)
|Rice
|Stars
|Arkansas
|Stars
|
*QB Luke McCaffrey
|
QB KJ Jefferson
|
RB Jordan Myers
|
RB Trelon Smith
|
TE Jack Bradley
|
TE Blake Kern
|
WR August Pitre III
|
WR De’Vion Warren
|
WR Bradley Rozner (5.3)
|
WR Tyson Morris (5.2)
|
SLOT Jake Bailey
|
**SLOT Treylon Burks
|
LT Clay Servin
|
LT Myron Cunningham
|
LG Cole Garcia
|
LG Brady Latham
|
C Isaac Klarkowski
|
C Ricky Stromberg
|
RG Shea Baker (5.2)
|
RG Ty Clary (5.4)
|
RT Jovaun Woolford
|
RT Dalton Wagner
|
DE Trey Schuman
|
JACK Dorian Gerald
|
DT Ikenna Enechukwu (5.4)
|
DT Markell Utsey (5.3)
|
NT Elijah Garcia (5.4)
|
**DT John Ridgeway (5.4)
|
RUSH Kenneth Orji
|
DE Tre Williams
|
MLB Antonio Montero
|
MLB Grant Morgan
|
WLB Myron Morrison
|
*WLB Bumper Pool
|
VIPER Treshawn Chamberlain
|
NICKEL Greg Brooks Jr.
|
CB Miles McCord
|
CB Montaric Brown
|
CB Sean Fresch
|
CB LaDarrius Bishop
|
S George Nyakwol
|
S Jalen Catalon
|
S Naeem Smith
|
S Joe Foucha
*Listed with an "or" on the depth chart... We used the higher-rated player, which was McCaffrey over Wiley Green (5.2 two-star) for Rice's quarterback and Pool over Hayden Henry (5.4 two-star) for Arkansas' weak-side linebacker.
**Burks and Ridgeway are listed as starters on the depth chart, but it is unlikely that either of them play. Their backups are Jaquayln Crawford (5.8 four-star) and Isaiah Nichols (5.6 three-star), respectively.
Breakdown
Arkansas: 18
Rice: 3
Tied: 1
Pro Football Focus Comparison (using 2020 grades)
Team Grades (Rice | Arkansas)
Overall: 71.1 | 69.1
Offense: 68.4 | 71.3
Passing: 71.5 | 73.8
Rushing: 71.3 | 68.8
Receiving: 73.4 | 69.9
Pass blocking: 46.2 | 63.2
Run blocking: 55.4 | 65.7
Defense: 65.1 | 63.0
Run defense: 67.0 | 52.7
Tackling: 75.5 | 56.2
Pass rush: 65.8 | 63.0
Coverage: 57.2 | 73.4
Special teams: 85.2 | 59.1
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news