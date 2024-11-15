Arkansas vs Texas: BetSaracen lines, staff picks

HawgBeat continues its weekly partnership with BetSaracen, the official mobile sports wagering platform of the Saracen Casino Resort. Each game day eve, we provide an easy guide for all of the lines, player props and specials featured on the BetSaracen app for that week's Arkansas Razorback football game. This week, the Hogs will face off against the No. 3 Texas Longhorns at 11 a.m. CT Saturday at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville. The game will be broadcast on ABC and streamed on the ESPN app, and there is no shortage of options for bettors. Here is a full breakdown:

Advertisement

HEADLINES

-----------------------------------------------------------------------

(Lines and odds are subject to change at any point after the publishing of this story. HawgBeat does not guarantee any bet as a winner or loser. You must be at least 21 years of age to use BetSaracen. If you have a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net)



ML/SPREAD/TOTALS:

Money Line: Arkansas: +375 Texas: -475 Spread: Arkansas: +12.5, (-110) Texas: -12.5, (-110) Total Points: OVER 57.5, (-110) UNDER 57.5, (-110) Team Totals: Arkansas OVER 21, (-115) Arkansas UNDER 21, (-105) Texas OVER 34.5, (-115) Texas UNDER 34.5, (-105) (Alternate lines, spreads and team totals are available on the BetSaracen mobile app.)

Anytime First Quarter TD Scorer Specials:

~ Jaydon Blue (TEX): +375 ~ Ja'Quinden Jackson (ARK): +475 ~ Isaiah Bond (TEX): +600 ~ Taylen Green (ARK): +750 ~ Ryan Wingo (TEX): +900 ~ Andrew Armstrong (ARK): +1000 ~ Silas Bolden (TEX): +1100 ~ Luke Hasz (ARK): +1600 ~ Texas Defense (TEX): +2500 ~ Quinn Ewers (TEX): +3000

Arkansas-Texas Game Specials:

~ 4+ TDs to be scored in each half: +220 ~ 1+ pass TDs to be scored in each quarter: +475 ~ 1+ rush TDs to be scored in each quarter: +600 ~ Both teams to score in every quarter: +600 ~ Arkansas to not score a TD: +900 ~ 1+ FGs to be scored in each quarter: +1300 ~ Each team to score 1+ TDs in each quarter: +1750 ~ Each team to score 1+ TDs and 1+ FGs in each half: +2500 ~ Each team to score 1+ pass TDs and 1+ rush TDs in each half: +6000

Double-R Props:

~ Andrew Armstrong OVER 5.5 receptions and OVER 80.5 receiving yards: +115 ~ Arkansas team first quarter scoring OVER 8.5: +165 ~ Arkansas team second quarter scoring OVER 7.5: +135 ~ Arkansas team passing OVER 5.5 big plays (gain of 15+ yards): +145 ~ Arkansas team rushing OVER 4.5 big plays (gain of 10+ yarsds): +115 ~ Braylen Russell OVER 5.5 rush attempts and OVER 29.5 rush yards: +175 ~ Ja'Quinden Jackson OVER 11.5 rush attempts and OVER 49.5 rushing yards: +165 ~ Landon Jackson OVER 4.5 total tackles and OVER 1.5 tackles for loss: +195 ~ Taylen Green and Ja'Quinden Jackson OVER 349.5 combined total offense: +350 ~ Arkansas offense, defense and special teams to all score 1+ points each: +1000

HAWGBEAT'S PICK

Each week, HawgBeat will list a few picks that look favorable based on trends and statistics throughout the season.



Arkansas-Texas OVER 57.5 points (-110)