HawgBeat continues its weekly partnership with BetSaracen, the official mobile sports wagering platform of the Saracen Casino Resort. Each Friday, we provide an easy guide for all of the lines, player props and specials featured on the BetSaracen app for that week's Arkansas Razorback football game. This weekend, the Hogs will face off against the Western Carolina Catamounts at 12:00 p.m. CT Saturday at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. The game will be streamed live on ESPN+/SECN+, and there is no shortage of options for bettors. Here is a full breakdown:

(Lines and odds are subject to change at any point after the publishing of this story. HawgBeat does not guarantee any bet as a winner or loser. You must be at least 21 years of age to use BetSaracen. If you have a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net)

ML/SPREAD/TOTALS:

Money Line:

Arkansas: N/A Western Carolina: N/A

Spread:

Arkansas: -34.5, -110 Western Carolina: +34.5, -110

Totals

Total Points: Over 62.5: -115 Under 62.5: -115

(Alternate lines, spreads and team totals are available on the BetSaracen mobile app.)

First Half Player Prop Specials:

- Chris Paul OVER 6.5 tackles & OVER 0.5 sacks: -110 - Dwight McGlothern OVER 1.5 tackles & OVER 0.5 interceptions: -115 - KJ Jefferson OVER 39.5 rushing yards & OVER 0.5 rushing touchdowns: -145 - KJ Jefferson OVER 99.5 passing yards & OVER 1.5 passing touchdowns: -140 - Rocket Sanders OVER 49.5 rushing yards & OVER 0.5 rushing touchdowns: -200 - AJ Green OVER 29.5 rushing yards & OVER 0.5 rushing touchdowns: +125 - Eric Gregory OVER 2.5 tackles & OVER 0.5 sacks: +150 - Landon Jackson OVER 5.5 tackles & OVER 0.5 sacks: +125 - Rashod Dubinion OVER 34.5 rushing yards & OVER 0.5 rushing touchdowns: +200 - Hudson Clark OVER 2.5 tackles & OVER 0.5 interceptions: +300 - Isaiah Sategna OVER 1.5 receptions, OVER 24.5 receiving yards & OVER 0.5 receiving touchdowns: +350 - Cameron Little OVER 1.5 field goals made, OVER 5.5 extra points made & OVER 9.5 total points: +400

HAWGBEAT'S PICK

Each week, HawgBeat will list a few picks that look favorable based on trends and statistics throughout the season.

Isaiah Sategna OVER 1.5 receptions, OVER 24.5 receiving yards & OVER 0.5 receiving touchdowns in the first half (+350)