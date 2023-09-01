Arkansas vs Western Carolina: BetSaracen lines, staff picks
This weekend, the Hogs will face off against the Western Carolina Catamounts at 12:00 p.m. CT Saturday at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. The game will be streamed live on ESPN+/SECN+, and there is no shortage of options for bettors.
Here is a full breakdown:
HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN
Where: War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, Arkansas
Kickoff: 12:00 p.m. CT
TV: Streaming on ESPN+/SECN+ on ESPN app
Radio: Learfield IMG College Razorbacks Sports Network (Chuck Barrett and Quinn Grovey)
ML/SPREAD/TOTALS:
Money Line:
Arkansas: N/A
Western Carolina: N/A
Spread:
Arkansas: -34.5, -110
Western Carolina: +34.5, -110
Totals
Total Points:
Over 62.5: -115
Under 62.5: -115
First Half Player Prop Specials:
- Chris Paul OVER 6.5 tackles & OVER 0.5 sacks:
-110
- Dwight McGlothern OVER 1.5 tackles & OVER 0.5 interceptions:
-115
- KJ Jefferson OVER 39.5 rushing yards & OVER 0.5 rushing touchdowns:
-145
- KJ Jefferson OVER 99.5 passing yards & OVER 1.5 passing touchdowns:
-140
- Rocket Sanders OVER 49.5 rushing yards & OVER 0.5 rushing touchdowns:
-200
- AJ Green OVER 29.5 rushing yards & OVER 0.5 rushing touchdowns:
+125
- Eric Gregory OVER 2.5 tackles & OVER 0.5 sacks:
+150
- Landon Jackson OVER 5.5 tackles & OVER 0.5 sacks:
+125
- Rashod Dubinion OVER 34.5 rushing yards & OVER 0.5 rushing touchdowns:
+200
- Hudson Clark OVER 2.5 tackles & OVER 0.5 interceptions:
+300
- Isaiah Sategna OVER 1.5 receptions, OVER 24.5 receiving yards & OVER 0.5 receiving touchdowns:
+350
- Cameron Little OVER 1.5 field goals made, OVER 5.5 extra points made & OVER 9.5 total points:
+400
HAWGBEAT'S PICK
Each week, HawgBeat will list a few picks that look favorable based on trends and statistics throughout the season.
Isaiah Sategna OVER 1.5 receptions, OVER 24.5 receiving yards & OVER 0.5 receiving touchdowns in the first half (+350)
A new-look Arkansas offense is going to feature all new faces in the wide receiver in the starting three Saturday with Andrew Armstrong, Isaac TeSlaa and Isaiah Sategna all listed as starters.
Though Armstrong and TeSlaa — both transfers — are set to have big seasons with the Razorbacks, there could be a slower transition period for them after coming from the FCS and Division II ranks, respectively.
Returning for his second season in Fayetteville, Sategna possesses elite speed that is sure to cause problems against Western Carolina's defense. We all know new offensive coordinator Dan Enos loves the screen game, and Sategna is a perfect weapon to be utilized in that scheme and much more.
Betting on a somewhat unproven commodity at the college level is always risky, but Sategna's fall camp performance has proven that he should be ready for a breakout season. Getting the touchdown will be the hardest part, but these odds are too good to pass up.