CJ's Scoring Recap: Arkansas 9, Florida 3 (Game 3)

Follow along as Arkansas tries to sweep Florida on Saturday. (SEC Media Portal)

Pregame Notes

As expected, Dave Van Horn has shuffled his lineup for the final game of the series. Freshmen Dylan Leach and Ethan Bates are in the starting lineup and freshman right-hander Jaxon Wiggins is starting on the mound. Florida is sticking with the same lineup as Game 2. Full lineups are listed below.

B-4th: Arkansas 2, Florida 0

After a leadoff single by Cayden Wallace, Brady Slavens gets the Razorbacks on the board with a two-run home run.

T-5th: Arkansas 2, Florida 1

A couple of infield hits an a stolen base put runners on the corners for the Gators and they capitalized with an RBI ground out by Jacob Young.

T-6th: Arkansas 2, Florida 2

With runners on the corners and no outs, Kendrick Calilao grounded into a double play. He doesn't get an RBI, but a run scored on the play to tie it up 2-2.

B-7th: Arkansas 9, Florida 2

The Razorbacks have blown this game open. Three straight singles by Cullen Smith, Ethan Bates and Jalen Battles gave them the lead, with Battles notching an RBI. After Dylan Leach was hit by a pitch to load the bases, Florida finally pulled starter Franco Aleman. Reliever Jordan Butler promptly threw a wild pitch to score a run and then Charlie Welch hit a pinch-hit two-run double off the wall. Following a hit by pitch by Wallace, Brady Slavens hit his second homer of the day, with the three-run bomb giving Arkansas a seven-run cushion.

T-9th: Arkansas 9, Florida 3

The Gators added a run in the ninth on a two-out RBI double by Sterlin Thompson.

FINAL - Arkansas 9, Florida 3

