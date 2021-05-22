CJ's Scoring Recap: Arkansas 9, Florida 3 (Game 3)
Not a subscriber? Subscribe for free for 30 days w/code HAWGS30
NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS
HawgBeat's coverage of the Diamond Hogs' Road to Omaha is brought to you by CJ's Butcher Boy Burgers, which has locations in Fayetteville and Russellville.
Join hundreds of other Arkansas fans in our world-famous game thread, where you can follow live play-by-play updates and commentary, plus get involved in the conversation.
Pregame Notes
As expected, Dave Van Horn has shuffled his lineup for the final game of the series. Freshmen Dylan Leach and Ethan Bates are in the starting lineup and freshman right-hander Jaxon Wiggins is starting on the mound.
Florida is sticking with the same lineup as Game 2.
Full lineups are listed below.
B-4th: Arkansas 2, Florida 0
After a leadoff single by Cayden Wallace, Brady Slavens gets the Razorbacks on the board with a two-run home run.
T-5th: Arkansas 2, Florida 1
A couple of infield hits an a stolen base put runners on the corners for the Gators and they capitalized with an RBI ground out by Jacob Young.
T-6th: Arkansas 2, Florida 2
With runners on the corners and no outs, Kendrick Calilao grounded into a double play. He doesn't get an RBI, but a run scored on the play to tie it up 2-2.
B-7th: Arkansas 9, Florida 2
The Razorbacks have blown this game open. Three straight singles by Cullen Smith, Ethan Bates and Jalen Battles gave them the lead, with Battles notching an RBI.
After Dylan Leach was hit by a pitch to load the bases, Florida finally pulled starter Franco Aleman. Reliever Jordan Butler promptly threw a wild pitch to score a run and then Charlie Welch hit a pinch-hit two-run double off the wall. Following a hit by pitch by Wallace, Brady Slavens hit his second homer of the day, with the three-run bomb giving Arkansas a seven-run cushion.
T-9th: Arkansas 9, Florida 3
The Gators added a run in the ninth on a two-out RBI double by Sterlin Thompson.
FINAL - Arkansas 9, Florida 3
--------------------------------------
First pitch: 2 p.m. CT
TV: SEC Network Alternate/SECN+ (link)
Listen: Click here (FREE)
In-depth preview: Hogs hosting top-10 Florida with SEC title at stake (FREE)
~Starting pitchers for Arkansas and Florida
~Florida's top hitters
~What's at stake
~Stat comparison
~Notes and tidbits
~Stat of the Week
~Home Run Tracker
Game 1 Recap + Box: Wallace homers twice, Hogs clinch share of SEC West
Wicklander fills ace role with dominant SEC season
Game 2 Recap + Box: Welch's walk-off clinches SEC title
MORE BASEBALL COVERAGE FROM HAWGBEAT
Analysis: Does Arkansas have enough pitching to win it all?
Arkansas adjusts weekend rotation again
WATCH: Van Horn previews upcoming series vs. Florida
WATCH: Hutch previews Florida series with GatorsTerritory insider
Examining SEC race with 1 week left: Hogs along in 1st
In-state product enters portal
Call the Kopps: Beet juice and college baseball's most dominant pitcher
|Arkansas
|Florida
|
1. Matt Goodheart - DH
|
1. Jacob Young - LF
|
2. Cayden Wallace - RF
|
2. Nathan Hickey - C
|
3. Brady Slavens - 1B
|
3. Jud Fabian - CF
|
4. Christian Franklin - CF
|
4. Kris Armstrong - DH
|
5. Robert Moore - 2B
|
5. Kendrick Calilao - 1B
|
6. Cullen Smith - 3B
|
6. Kirby McMullen - 3B
|
7. Ethan Bates - LF
|
7. Sterlin Thompson - RF
|
8. Jalen Battles - SS
|
8. Josh Rivera - SS
|
9. Dylan Leach - C
|
9. Cory Acton - 2B
|
Pitching: RHP Jaxon Wiggins
|
Pitching: RHP Franco Aleman