After a disappointing loss to San Jose State last Saturday, Arkansas (2-2, 0-1 SEC) begins a tough SEC stretch starting with No. 23 Texas A&M (2-2, 0-1) this weekend in Arlington, Texas at AT&T stadium.

Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup with the Aggies:

Important Times

Gates Open: 9:00 a.m. CT

Kickoff: 11:00 a.m. CT

TV/Radio

TV: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN App

On the Call: Mark Jones (Play by Play), Dusty Dvoracek (Analyst), Geno Bell (Reporter)

Radio: Razorback/IMG Sports Network

On the Call: Chuck Barrett (Play by Play), Quinn Grovey (Analyst), Geno Bell (Reporter).

Sirius/XM Radio: 105/191

Weather

Kickoff (11:00 a.m.): Mostly cloudy, 82 degrees (feels like 88), 15% chance of rain, winds SSE 13mph

Postgame (3:00 p.m.): Partly Cloudy, 91 degrees (feels like 97), 15% chance of rain, winds SSE 14 mph

Texas A&M players to know

QB Kellond Mond: Supplanted former Texas A&M and current starting Arkansas QB Nick Starkel as a freshman and has started every game since. Mond, a 6’2, 217 lb junior from San Antonio, Texas, has passed for 1082 yards for 7 touchdowns this season.

RB Isaiah Spiller: Spiller, who is now the starting running back due to Jashuan Corbin enduring a season ending injury, has rushed 255 yards on 34 attempts. He averages 7.5 yards per run and has reached the end zone twice this year as a freshman.

WR Jhamon Ausbon: Is the Aggies leading receiver with 364 yards on 25 receptions. At 6’2, 218 pounds, the junior from Houston, Texas averages 14.6 yards per catch and has recored two touchdowns this season.

LB Buddy Johnson: The junior linebacker from Dallas, Texas is very active on defense, leading the team with 20 tackles. Johnson has good size at 6’2, 228 pounds.

DL Justin Madubuike: Madubuike, a 6’3, 204 pound d-lineman from McKinney, Texas is one of the most experienced linemen of the group. He’s started all four games and has posted 10 tackles this season.

P Braden Mann: Mann was the 2018 Ray Guy award winner, a 2018 unanimous All-American, and the 2018 special teams player of the year. Mann handles the kickoffs and punting for the Aggies.

Keys to the Game

Blocking: The Razorbacks offensive line did horrible pass blocking and run blocking vs San Jose State. Starkel did through five interceptions but the defense had pressure on him all night. Rakeem Boyd only had 91 yards rushing against the Spartans. Arkansas has won every game this season when Boyd has over 100-yards rushing. This also allows the Hogs to open up the passing game.

Don’t give up the big play: Arkansas gave up 14 plays of 15-yards or more last week, including a 50-yard bomb on the first play of the game. This is how Arkansas loses momentum. Arkansas looks to duplicate last years defense performance as they held Mond to 201 yards passing and 14 yards rushing and two interceptions.

Execute in the end: Arkansas always makes this a close game but always manages to fall in the end, whether it’s a late interception or a Dan Skipper trip call. The Aggies have won seven straight against the Razorbacks since joining the SEC back in 2012. To win this one, the Hogs will have to execute in the end.

Staff Predictions

Vegas +23 (O/U 60.5)

Andrew Hutchinson: A&M 31, Arkansas 20

Nikki Chavanelle: A&M 31, Arkansas 24

Landon Braden: A&M 38, Arkansas 34