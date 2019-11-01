Gameday Central: How to watch Arkansas-Miss. St., staff predictions, spread

The 2-8 Arkansas Razorbacks will take on the 3-7 Mississippi State Bulldogs at home this Saturday in Fayetteville. Mississippi State put a whoopin’ on the Hogs last year in Starkville beating Arkansas 52-6. The Razorbacks look to end a two-year losing streak against the Bulldogs this weekend.

Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup with Mississippi State.

Important Times:

Gates Open: 1:00 p.m. CT

Kick Off: 3:00 p.m. CT

TV/Radio

TV: ESPNU

Streaming: Watch ESPN

On the Call: Taylor Zarzour (Play-By-Play), Matt Stinchcomb (Analyst), Alyssa Lang (Reporter)

Radio: Razorback/IMG Network

On the Call: Chuck Barrett (Play-By-Play), Quinn Grovey (Analyst), Geno Bell (Reporter)

Sirius/XM Radio: 105/381

Weather

Kick Off (3:00 p.m.): Sunny, 50 degrees (feels like 47), 0% chance of rain, Winds NW 9 mph

Post Game (7:00 p.m.): 41 degrees (feels like 41), 0% chance of rain, winds W 2 mph

Mississippi State Player to Know

QB Garrett Shrader: Shrader, a true freshman, accounts for most of the offensive yards for the Bulldogs. He’s thrown for 1022 yards, seven touchdowns, and five interceptions while also being second on the team in rushing for 504 yards and another three touchdowns. This is good enough to post the fifth most total offensive yardage by a single player in the SEC.

RB Kylin Hill: The 5’11 215 pound junior from Columbus, Mississippi, leads the SEC in rushing. Hill has rushed for 793 yards, six touchdowns and averages 5.1 yards per carry this season.

WR Osirus Mitchell: Mitchell leads Mississippi State in receptions and receiving yards with 25 and 344 respectively. At 6’5 210 pounds, the wide out is the Bulldogs top red zone option. He averages 13.8 yards per catch and has four touchdowns on the season.

LB Erroll Thompson: The preseason All-SEC linebacker leads the Bulldogs with 55 tackles this season. Thompson has also posted one pass deflection and one fumble recovery.

Staff Predictions

Vegas: Mississippi State -7.5, O/U 58.5

Andrew Hutchinson (preseason): 31-28 Arkansas

Andrew Hutchinson (current): 21-17 Miss State

Nikki Chavanelle: 27-24 Miss State

Landon Braden: 24-17 Miss State