HawgBeat publisher Mason Choate and managing editor Riley McFerran bring you the latest episode of HawgBeat Radio.
We get you set for Arkansas' big matchup at No. 16 Oklahoma State with a full breakdown of the news from the week, the Hogs' captains, prop bets, an in-depth Oklahoma State preview, Week 2 depth chart... plus more!
Watch the podcast exclusively on the YouTube link below (it's not made public) or listen wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple and Spotify.
