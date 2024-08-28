HawgBeat Radio: Arkansas vs. UAPB game preview
HawgBeat publisher Mason Choate, managing editor Riley McFerran and staff writer Daniel Fair bring you the latest episode of HawgBeat Radio.
We get you set for Arkansas' season-opener against UAPB with a full breakdown of the Week 1 depth chart, news from the week, the Hogs' captain situation, prop bets, the great stadium debate and who we think will score the first touchdown... plus more!
Watch the podcast exclusively on the YouTube link below (it's not made public) or listen wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple and Spotify.
