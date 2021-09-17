HawgBeat's Friday Night Lights Preview: Week 3
Each Friday, HawgBeat's Alex Trader will write a Friday Night Lights preview piece that gives a snapshot of the top high school games in the country involving Arkansas commits and targets and provides updates on how they're doing, as well as lists where all of them are playing and other top players in each of those games.
HawgBeat's Friday Night Spotlight
Milan (Tenn.) @ Haywood (Tenn.) - 7 p.m. CT
This week’s Friday Night Spotlight pits two now-committed defensive backs from the class of 2022. Three-star Anthony Brown is the newest addition to the class after making his decision Tuesday and looks to pick up a huge win over his future teammate.
Jaylen Lewis’ Haywood Tomcats are riding high after a tough win over Lexington to improve to 3-0. Lewis and defensive tackle Camron Douglas (3*, holds offers from Akron, Illinois, Memphis, Vanderbilt) have the luxury of home-field in the district matchup, but will have their hands full with the Bulldogs.
The Rundown
It was a heck of a recruiting weekend for the Razorbacks the team hosted over 20 visitors for their 40-21 thrashing of Texas. Among them were Rashod Dubinion, Eli Stein, Eli Henderson and Quincey McAdoo, who were in town on official visits.
"I think they were giddy, excited about the Razorbacks," Pittman said Monday. "I know the ones that were here it was really cool to see their face. Some of them that had committed to us, you could see their face like, ‘Thank you. I knew I wanted to be a Razorback, but I do a little bit more now.' So it was a good weekend."
Brown’s commitment added to an already stacked 2022 class, jumping the group up to 14th in Rivals Team Rankings ahead of Stanford, Michigan, and the Carolinas. HawgBeat dove into his junior season highlights in this week’s Film Breakdown.
(READ NEXT: Exclusive Q&A - Why Brown chose Arkansas)
On the field, this was a very defensively skewed weekend for Arkansas’ prospects. Fayetteville linebacker Mani Powell had himself a day against North Little Rock despite a 14-7 loss. In the win column, Jaylen Lewis made a “grown man tackle” en route to a 16-0 victory.
Temple’s Naeten Jeremy-Mitchell took notice and did his best impersonation of the Arkansas commit.
Calling the Hogs
2022
Stevenson (Mich.) @ Belleville (Mich.) - 6 p.m. CT
Commit: Myles Rowser, 4* S (Belleville)
-- Belleville - Christian Rapley, 3* ATH (‘22) - holds offers from Kentucky, Minnesota, Ole Miss, Penn State, Tennessee, others
-- Belleville - Jeremiah Caldwell, 4* ATH (‘22) - previously committed to Kentucky, holds offers from Arkansas State, Iowa State, Michigan, Tennessee
-- Belleville - Deshaun Lee, 3* CB (‘22) - holds offers from Kentucky, Pittsburgh, Syracuse
-- Belleville - Aaron Alexander, 2* ILB (‘22) - Michigan commit
Greater Atlanta Christian (Ga.) @ Cedar Grove (Ga.) - 6:30 p.m. CT
Commit: Rashod Dubinion, 4* RB (Cedar Grove)
-- Cedar Grove - Christen Miller, 4* DT (‘22) - No. 9 DT in 2022, FutureCast to USC
-- Cedar Grove - Joshua White, 4* DE (‘22) - Memphis commit
-- Cedar Grove - Janiran Bonner, 4* WR (‘22) - Georgia Tech commit
-- Cedar Grove - Kayin Lee, 4* CB (‘23) - holds five other SEC offers, FutureCast to Georgia
-- Greater Atlanta Christian - Addison Nichols, 4* OT (‘22) - Tennessee commit
-- Greater Atlanta Christian - Will Hardy, 3* ATH (‘22) - Virginia commit
Duncanville (Texas) @ DeSoto (Texas) - 7 p.m. CT
Commit: Jordan Crook, 3* LB (Duncanville)
-- DeSoto - Johntay Cook II, 4* WR (‘23) - Arkansas offer, No. 66 in Rivals100 for 2023
-- DeSoto - Dahlyn Jones, WR (‘23) - Arkansas offer, also holds an offer from Kansas, visited Fayetteville in late July and again for the Texas game
East Poinsett County @ Clarendon - 7 p.m. CT
Commits: Quincey McAdoo, 4* WR & Dax Courtney, 3* TE (Clarendon)
-- NOTE: Courtney is out for the season with a torn ACL.
Thursday: Shreveport (La.) Byrd 24, Maumelle 21
Commits: Andrew Chamblee 3* OT & Nico Davillier 4* DE (Maumelle)
Byrnes (S.C.) @ Gaffney (S.C.) - 6:30 p.m. CT
Commit: Eli Henderson, 3* OL (Byrnes)
-- Gaffney - Grayson Loftis, 3* QB (‘23) - holds offers from Georgia, Kentucky, West Virginia
Lithia Springs (Ga.) @ Lee County (Ga.) - 6:30 p.m. CT
Commit: Tyrus Washington, 3* TE (Lee County)
-- Lee County - Jaron Willis, 4* OLB (‘22) - Georgia Tech commit
-- Lee County - Qaeshon Sapp, 4* OG (‘22) - Florida State commit
-- Lee County - Quavian Carter, 3* S (‘22) - Michigan State commit
Briarcrest Cristian (Tenn.) @ Christian Brothers (Tenn.) - 7 p.m. CT
Commit: Patrick Kutas, 3* OL (Christian Brothers)
-- Christian Brothers - Dallan Hayden, 4* RB (‘22) - Ohio State commit, his older brother, Chase, played in 23 games for Arkansas from 2017-19
LR Parkview @ Pine Bluff - 7 p.m. CT
Commit: James Jointer Jr., 3* RB (Parkview)
-- Parkview - Darien Bennett, RB (‘23) - holds offer from Arkansas, committing January 26, 2022
Berryville @ Greenland - 7 p.m. CT
Commit: JJ Hollingsworth, 3* DE (Greenland)
Page (Okla.) @ Shiloh Christian - 7 p.m. CT
Commit: Kaden Henley, 3* ATH (Shiloh Christian)
Dodgeland (Wisc.) @ Cambridge (Wisc.) - TBD
Commit: Eli Stein, 5* LS (Cambridge)
2023
Hope @ Ashdown - 7:30 p.m. CT
Commit: Shamar Easter, 4* TE (Ashdown)
Piper (Kan.) @ Eudora (Kan.) - TBD
Commit: Jaden Hamm, 3* TE (Eudora)
-- Eudora - Jaiden Bender, 3* WR (‘23) - holds offers from Kansas, Kansas State
-- Eudora - Silas Etter, 3* ATH (‘22) - Kansas State commit
Other Names to Watch
2023
Mansfield (Texas) @ Waco (Texas) - 7 p.m. CT
-- Mansfield - Brenden Jordan, 4* S (‘23) - holds offers from Arizona, Kansas, Mississippi State and USC in addition to Arkansas
2024
Malvern @ Hot Springs Lakeside - 7 p.m. CT
-- HS Lakeside - Braylen Russell, RB (‘24) - sole offer from Arkansas; visited Fayetteville this summer
-- Malvern - Vinny Winters, OL ('24) - offers from Arkansas, Memphis; visited Fayetteville this summer and for the Texas game