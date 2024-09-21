How to Watch, Game Preview: Arkansas at Auburn

Head coach Sam Pittman and his Arkansas Razorbacks (2-1, 0-0 SEC) will look to gain revenge Saturday against the Auburn Tigers (2-1, 0-0 SEC) at Jordan-Hare Stadium after dropping last year's matchup 48-10 in Fayetteville.

Led by second-year head coach Hugh Freeze, the Tigers dominated the Razorbacks a year ago behind a strong performance from quarterback Payton Thorne, but he'll be on the bench Saturday after being replaced by redshirt freshman Hank Brown following a Week 2 loss to California. Brown led the Tigers to a 45-19 win over New Mexico last weekend.

"They threw more RPOs with Brown," Pittman said Monday. "So it’s the same principle, you’re giving it or you’re throwing it. I think with Thorne, a little bit more they gave it, or he kept it. And it killed us last year with him keeping the football. I don’t know what he averaged per run, but it was a bunch. That’s really the difference. I don’t think they changed a whole lot schematically throwing the football with their stops, their go routes or their crossers.

"They ran a little bit more drop-back with (Brown) this past week. I can’t speak for Coach (Hugh Freeze), but I think Thorne was a great threat in running the football. And Brown may be more of a bigger threat throwing it. I mean, he can wing it, now. For his first game to throw four touchdowns, pretty impressive."

On the other side, the Razorbacks are coming off a 37-27 win over UAB, but it wasn't pretty at all. The week prior, Arkansas suffered a tough 39-31 double-overtime loss on the road at Oklahoma State, and it will look for a different result this time around as the away team.

"We’re trying to get healthy," Pittman said Wednesday. "Oklahoma State game beat us up a little bit. We’re trying to get healthy. I think we’ll take a healthier team into Auburn. A lot of respect for them. They beat the heck out of us last year in our building.

"Certainly have a lot of respect for Coach Freeze and the job that he’s done there and throughout his career. We know it’s going to be loud. It’s going to be our first SEC game. So we’re excited. Had a good week of practice so far and excited to go up there."



According to the SEC availability report, Arkansas will be without key defensive backs Jaylon Braxton and Hudson Clark, but starting center Addison Nichols was listed as probably after he played just three snaps against UAB due to an ankle injury.

Below are details on how to watch/stream/listen to Arkansas' game at Auburn, plus more helpful links to content throughout the week and press conferences...