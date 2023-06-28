Head coach Dave Van Horn and the Arkansas baseball team landed another talented portal addition on Wednesday as Indiana transfer right-handed pitcher Craig Yoho committed to the Diamond Hogs.

A native of Fishers, Indiana, Yoho began his career at Houston in 2019 before transferring back to the home state Hoosiers for the 2021 season. After missing two straight seasons to injury, Yoho put up impressive numbers in 2023 — his fifth season in college baseball.

The 6-foot-3 product of Fishers High School made 18 relief appearances and finished with a 3.41 ERA across 37.0 innings pitched. Yoho gave up just 14 earned runs on 33 hits, he walked 19 batters and struck out 63 hitters. Opponents hit .232 against him and he also posted one save on the year.

Tommy John surgery and a knee injury held Yoho out of his sophomore and junior seasons in 2020-2021. Prior to his time at Indiana, Yoho spent two seasons at Houston as an outfielder and designated hitter.

Yoho received a medical redshirt for an injury suffered in his freshman year in 2019. He played in eight games and started three before the injury occurred. He was batting .200 with three hits and seven strikeouts in 15 at bats.

As a redshirt freshman for the Cougars in 2020, Yoho appeared in just one game and struck out in the one at bat he recorded. Prior to 2023, his last collegiate game was the game in 2020, which was against Arizona.

Yoho went 1,082 days between his appearances at Houston and Indiana. While he was listed as a senior on Indiana's roster in 2023, Yoho was named a Freshman All-American by Collegiate Baseball.

Coming out of Fishers High School, Yoho was rated the No. 23 overall prospect and No. 4 shortstop in Indiana by Perfect Game

According to Sixty-Four Analytics, Yoho is the 40th best pitcher and 87th best overall player in the transfer portal. His addition gives Arkansas Sixty-Four Analytics' No. 1 overall transfer class.

Yoho joins Kansas transfer LHP Stone Hewlett, Sacramento State transfer Wehiwa Aloy, Missouri transfer Ty Wilmsmeyer, Tarleton State transfer Jack Wagner and Texas Tech transfer Hudson White.