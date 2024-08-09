Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman has seen plenty of turnover at the running back position over the past year.

Since the end of the 2023 season, the Razorbacks have added new position coach Kolby Smith, they've lost four scholarship transfers and gained three, plus they also added a talented four-star freshman in the fold.

Headlining the running back room for offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino and Smith, who was hired midway through spring practices on March 12, is the duo of Utah transfer Ja'Quinden Jackson and returning junior Rashod Dubinion.

"Whatever (Jackson and Dubinion) got to do to help us win games is what it’s all about," Smith said Friday. "I really don’t get into, ‘I want to see this player carry the ball this many times or this player carry the ball that many times.’ I just think their presence on the field is enough because we can lean on their experience."

Smith is leaning on that duo to get the job done on the field, while they are leaning on him to get the job done off the field. This isn't the first time Smith has served under Petrino, and he was most recently in the NFL as an offensive assistant for the Miami Dolphins.

"He’s given me the aspect of what to expect next year," Jackson said of Smith. "He basically has tried to talk to me as if he still an NFL coach. So he tells me what to expect. He’s been great."

Another player Smith inherited is four-star freshman Braylen Russell out of Benton High School. The 6-foot-1, 253-pound load of a running back could contribute in his first year as a former four-star prospect.

"He’s got a lot to develop because he is a freshman," Jackson said of Russell. "He’s a goofy kid, too, bro. Like, he’s always going to crack a joke. We’ll be in a serious moment and he knows how to light the room up. But he’s going to be a great player. Once he figures everything out and the speed of the game, he’s probably going to be an All-American."

