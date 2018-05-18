Nikki's Razorback Recruiting Notebook: May 18, 2018
In this week's Razorback Recruiting Notebook, I take a look at all the big recruiting news of the past week to make sure you didn't miss a thing.
New Offers
BIG NEWS
- Woo pig sooie, the Hogs called their fourth commit home this week as 2019 3-star QB KJ Jefferson picked the Razorbacks over Mizzou, A&M, Georgia and more. National recruiting analyst Greg Powers broke down the talent he'll be bringing to Fayetteville and regional analyst Chad Simmons spoke to Jefferson to get more on why he chose Arkansas.
- The Hogs gave out a new offer to 2019 Alabama linebacker Darius Hodges and he told Rivals the Razorbacks are already at the top of his list.
- A flip could be on the horizon for a big-time linebacker out of Fort Bend, Texas...the Hogs just need to get him on campus first.
- The Razorbacks are making waves with their recruiting out in Tennessee and got a ton of positive reviews from Rivals 3-stripe Camp in Nashville. Plus, 4-star wide receiver targets Lance Wilhoite and Trey Knox earned 5-star Challenge invites and gave fans some soundbites that should instill hope that more elite receiving talent is on its way to the Hill.
IN OTHER NEWS...
- We took a look at which top of the board prospects could be next to commit to the hogs.
- We caught up with the number one 2019 linebacker target for the Hogs, Jackson Hannah out of Tennessee. Hannah says he wants to get back on the Hill before his late summer commitment.
- We spoke to a 2021 wide receiver who already has eight elite college football offers, including one from the Razorbacks. Luckily, the freshman says Coach Justin Stepp has left a good early impression on him.
- We spoke to 2020 defensive end Prince Dorbah who is blowing up this spring with offers and plays with the Head Hog's son.
- And finally, we broke down the film for each of the top defensive tackles on the HawgBeat Big Board.