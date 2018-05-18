- Woo pig sooie, the Hogs called their fourth commit home this week as 2019 3-star QB KJ Jefferson picked the Razorbacks over Mizzou, A&M, Georgia and more. National recruiting analyst Greg Powers broke down the talent he'll be bringing to Fayetteville and regional analyst Chad Simmons spoke to Jefferson to get more on why he chose Arkansas.

- The Hogs gave out a new offer to 2019 Alabama linebacker Darius Hodges and he told Rivals the Razorbacks are already at the top of his list.

- A flip could be on the horizon for a big-time linebacker out of Fort Bend, Texas...the Hogs just need to get him on campus first.

- The Razorbacks are making waves with their recruiting out in Tennessee and got a ton of positive reviews from Rivals 3-stripe Camp in Nashville. Plus, 4-star wide receiver targets Lance Wilhoite and Trey Knox earned 5-star Challenge invites and gave fans some soundbites that should instill hope that more elite receiving talent is on its way to the Hill.