This article is part of a series previewing the Razorbacks’ 2020 football roster. College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com. Subscribe to HawgBeat today and receive 50% off an annual subscription PLUS we'll send you a gift code for the remaining cost ($49.50) to use on the Rivals Fan Shop! Click here to sign up

Razorback Career

Of the four 4-star wide receivers Arkansas signed in the 2019 class, Shamar Nash was one of two to redshirt and the only true freshman wide receiver not to get any snaps during his first season. Since enrolling at Arkansas early, Nash has gained 15 pounds of muscle and looks every bit the part of an SEC receiver. Nash spent the majority of his first year aiding the scout team. He didn't get much praise from the staff during the season but they did note he had some good catches in scrimmage settings.

2020 Expectations

At 6-foot-3, 209 pounds, Nash could begin to make a name for himself in his redshirt freshman season. It seems as though all three starting spots in the wide receiver corps are essentially filled with no turnover from last season, but there are a lot of second-team reps to go around and a pretty small room to compete against. Unfortunately for Nash, almost all the non-starters (Tyson Morris, De'Vion Warren, Koilan Jackson, Kendall Catalon) have more experience than he does, which could give them the upper hand when it comes time to call someone's number. Expectations for Nash aren't very high going into the 2020 season. It's more likely that he and early enrollee Darin Turner continue their development in 2020 while the majority of passes are thrown at the team's stars and vets. However, with such a small room, injuries could force Nash into more playing time than we currently expect. We also haven't seen much of Nash over the last two years from limited usage at IMG Academy to scout team last season, so maybe he's just waiting to surprise us.

Recruiting Flashback

One of 13 4-stars in Arkansas's 2019 class, Shamar Nash moved to IMG Academy for his senior year after tearing up competition in Memphis. He was under-utilized by IMG, which is a run-heavy program, but still showed flashes of what he can do for Arkansas. With offers from nine different DI programs, Nash committed to Missouri in late February, a month after receiving an offer from Arkansas. He continued to develop his relationship with Hogs wide receiver coach Justin Stepp. Stepp won him over and flipped him on his official visit in June. Nash's flip, along with the commitment of Mataio Soli that same weekend, really got the ball rolling for the 2019 class. Gaining commitments from Nash, Trey Knox, Treylon Burks and former Hog T.Q. Jackson earned Stepp a spot in Rivals' top 25 recruiters of the year list. Nash's commitment also led to Arkansas landing fellow IMG athlete and Memphis native Eric Gregory.

ICYMI