Recruiting Roundup: Another Quiet Signing Day and the Dead Period Kicks Off

The Roundup

Junior Day Wrap-Up Though the HawgBeat crew was sidelined Saturday with illness, Arkansas' last Junior Day was out in full force with one of the most intriguing prospect lists to date. With a number of highly-touted 2023 and 2024 prospects on campus, the staff had quite the opportunity to make an impression on some potentially massive recruits. As far as the day went, it was significantly less eventful than the previous two, both of which were met with commitments in the '23 class. Despite the lack of a new commit, there were a number of highly-rated prospects who seemingly found a new respect for the Arkansas program. One such prospect was 5.7-three-star cornerback Jayden Coleman. Coleman, who holds offers from the likes of Mississippi State, North Carolina, Penn State and Pitt, was privy to the Razorbacks' 77-68 victory over West Virginia following the tour of the Arkansas facilities. That experience was enough for the 5-foot-10, 170-pound defensive back to include the Hogs in his "Top Schools" list according to his Twitter.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNoU2FtUGl0 dG1hbj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hTYW1QaXR0bWFuPC9h PiBkZWZpbml0ZWx5IGxvdmVzIHBlb3BsZSBhbmQgQXJrYW5zYXMgaGFzIGp1 c3QgYmVjb21lIG9uZSBvZiBteSB0b3Agc2Nob29scy4gSSBlbmpveWVkIG15 c2VsZiBvbiB0aGUgaGlsbCBhbmQgd2lsbCBiZSBiYWNrIHNvb24gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL3dvb3BpZz9zcmM9aGFz aCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I3dvb3BpZzwvYT4gIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vRGVtZXRyaWNEV2FycmVuP3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBEZW1ldHJpY0RXYXJyZW48L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUmF6b3JiYWNrRkI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+QFJhem9yYmFja0ZCPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL1NXaWx0Zm9uZzI0Nz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5A U1dpbHRmb25nMjQ3PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L0NoYWRTaW1tb25zXz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ2hhZFNpbW1v bnNfPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2FkYW1nb3Ju ZXk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGFkYW1nb3JuZXk8L2E+IDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQUw3QUZvb3RiYWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBBTDdBRm9vdGJhbGw8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdC5jby9LSGtwcXVmTDhPIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vS0hrcHF1Zkw4 TzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBKYXlkZW4gQ29sZW1hbiAoQGpfY29sZW1hbjIw MjQpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20val9jb2xlbWFuMjAy NC9zdGF0dXMvMTQ4NzYxMTkwNDA5NjgyNTM0Nz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5KYW51YXJ5IDMwLCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlw dCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lk Z2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9k aXY+Cgo=

For our full coverage of the Razorbacks' last Junior Day of 2022 and what the visitors had to think, check out Arkansas Football Recruiting Notebook: Junior Day (Jan. 29). Have the Hogs Found a QB1 Target for 2023? Another major player who was in town Saturday was 5.7-three-star and longtime Razorback target Avery Johnson. Johnson, who calls the signals for Maize (Kan.), had a lot of good things to say following his third trip to Fayetteville. "Since the first time I came down here, I've loved it," Johnson said. "Just to know a little bit more about Arkansas each time I come down here, I mean, it's a great place. "I love the coaches, I love the atmosphere. And I mean, even the basketball atmosphere is just great to be around. I've got no problems with this place. I love everything about it." With the team's decision to pass on a QB in the '22 class looming large, Kendal Briles and Sam Pittman may be turning to Johnson as the perfect guy for the job. For more from Johnson about his most recent visit and where Arkansas stands in his recruitment, check out Top 2023 QB Target "Loves" Everything About Fayetteville

Another Big Week for Smith Last week, Arkansas five-star signee Nick Smith Jr. was named a McDonald’s All-American. This week, he was named one of 10 semifinalists for the Naismith Trophy as the national player of the year. On the court, Smith knocked down a game-winner in overtime to lift North Little Rock to a 76-74 win over Little Rock Central. The shot capped an impressive triple-double performance with 28 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists and 5 steals.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wn46lPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9yb2NrdG93 bnNwb3J0cz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Acm9ja3Rvd25zcG9ydHM8 L2E+IDxicj5OaWNrIFNtaXRoJiMzOTtzIGdhbWUgd2lubmluZzxicj5zaG90 IGluIG92ZXJ0aW1lIGFnYWluc3QgTGl0dGxlIFJvY2sgQ2VudHJhbC4gPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9udHNtaXRoMTQwMj9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AbnRzbWl0aDE0MDI8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVGhlVEI1UmVwb3J0cz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5AVGhlVEI1UmVwb3J0czwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9BbmlfVW1hbmE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEFuaV9V bWFuYTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9uaWNrdHNt aXRoMTk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QG5pY2t0c21pdGgxOTwvYT4g PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9ubHJ3aWxkY2F0bWJiP3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBubHJ3aWxkY2F0bWJiPC9hPiA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2pvaG5ueXJpY2UyMj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Aam9obm55cmljZTIyPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3QuY28vSk9BaWxuTUFaSyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0pPQWlsbk1BWks8 L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgS2V2aW4gTWlsbGVyIChAYmlnNzNtaWxsZXIpIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vYmlnNzNtaWxsZXIvc3RhdHVz LzE0ODg3Mjk1MTUwMzE0MjA5Mjg/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RmVi cnVhcnkgMiwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMg c3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMi IGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Another thing to watch regarding Smith: Rivals will update its basketball recruiting rankings next week and he is one of a handful of players contending for the top spot in the Class of 2022. He is currently at No. 16, but will definitely see a bump in the rankings next week. Preseason All-Americans Collegiate Baseball announced its high school preseason All-American teams earlier this week and five Arkansas signees made the cut, including four on the first team. The group is led by shortstop Jayson Jones, who is considered a top MLB Draft prospect, out of Braswell High in Aubrey, Texas. The only in-state player on the list was two-way standout Cooper Dossett, a right-handed pitcher and center fielder at Springdale Har-Ber. The other two first-team selections were Reese Robinett, a corner infielder from Kennett, Mo., and Cole Phillips, a right-handed pitcher/outfielder from Boerne, Texas. Carter Boyd, a right-hander out of Reagan High in Pfafftown, N.C., was the Razorbacks’ lone preseason second-team All-American chosen by the outlet. They are part of an Arkansas signing class that is No. 5 nationally for 2022, according to Perfect Game.

Another Quiet Signing Day

Rowser Goes FCS It wasn’t much of a surprise, but four-star safety commit Myles Rowser did not sign with Arkansas on Wednesday. Instead, in what was a little bit of a shock, he ended up inking with Campbell, an FCS program in North Carolina. Rumors had swirled for several weeks that the Razorbacks wouldn’t take the Michigan product and HawgBeat managed to confirm that was the case before National Signing Day. There is no official reason why, but sources indicated it either had to do with grades or an off-the-field issue. Losing the No. 150 player in the class had a significant impact on Arkansas’ class ranking. Couple with signings by other programs, it fell all the way to No. 26 nationally and No. 12 in the SEC - ahead of only Ole Miss and Vanderbilt. Other names you might recognize who signed with schools Wednesday include Gentry Williams, a four-star cornerback from Tulsa, sticking with Oklahoma and Phaizon Wilson, a one-time wide receiver target, picking Grambling State. More PWOs The Razorbacks may not have signed any more scholarship players, but they have continued to fill out the 2022 class with preferred walk-ons. They are now up to 12 total PWOs after landing four more this week. Less than a week after being offered a preferred walk-on spot, Joe T. Robinson running back Daryl Searcy Jr. pulled the trigger Sunday. He had recently taken an official visit to Missouri State and previously reported offers from Memphis, North Texas and Arkansas State. The Razorbacks secured their other three other PWOs of the week on Tuesday. Brooks Edmonson, a state champion offensive lineman from Bryant, flipped his commitment from Princeton for the chance to walk on at Arkansas. He’s the third in-state offensive lineman to commit as a PWO, joining Ozark’s Brock Burns and Hope’s Kai Hamilton. Despite recent official visits to Air Force and Army, plus offers from Troy and Arkansas State, Jonesboro safety John Paul Pickens decided to follow former high school teammates Jashaud Stewart and Marco Avant to Fayetteville as a walk-on. The only out-of-state PWO commitment of the week came from Kyle Thompson, a defensive end from Aledo, Texas. He turned down offers from Oregon State, Air Force and Lamar. In addition to the aforementioned previous offensive linemen, other PWO commits for Arkansas include defensive tackle Randall Dennis Jr. and linebacker Ethan Joseph from Georgia, and kicker Blake Ford and long snapper Briggs Magee from Texas, tight end Hunter Talley from Siloam Springs and linebacker Mason Schueck from Pulaski Academy.

The Dead Period Kicks Off

The dead period kicked into gear Monday, stalling what has been a strong stretch from the Arkansas staff. Spanning the entire month of February, the dead period bars coaches from in-person contact with prospects. Though that certainly puts a hamper on the likelihood of adding to the third-ranked 2023 class, don't expect the coaches to take any time off. While in-person contact is forbidden and would lead to potential NCAA sanctioning, the staff will be hitting the phones harder than Jordan Belfort trying to sell penny stocks in hopes of keeping relationships alive with recruits.

