Recruiting Roundup: Burger Boys break the internet with Black commitment

The Roundup

The Razorbacks Take Chicago Arkansas basketball has received an influx of national media attention dating back to Eric Musselman's hiring back in 2019, and it may be reaching a fever pitch. The program broke the internet last fall with commitments from Nick Smith Jr. and Jordan Walsh, leading into the nation's second-ranked 2022 class. With the two being named McDonald's All-Americans, the Razorback faithful couldn't help but notice another name on the West roster. Anthony Black, Rivals' highest-rated four-star prospect in the class, was the boiling point for Musselman, and his commitment to the Hogs on Monday night made Arkansas basketball history. For the first time, the nation saw three future Razorbacks suited up for the All-American game, much to the excitement of the "Muss Bus" himself.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0idW5kIiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0xl dHNFYXQ/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNMZXRz RWF0PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vQVJ5M1h1V2l6USI+cGlj LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0FSeTNYdVdpelE8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgRXJpYyBN dXNzZWxtYW4gKEBFcmljUE11c3NlbG1hbikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9FcmljUE11c3NlbG1hbi9zdGF0dXMvMTUwODU5NjMxMjc5 NDYxNTgxNT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXJjaCAyOSwgMjAyMjwv YT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3Bs YXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04 Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

The three dominated the broadcast, with nearly-constant praise of the job Musselman has done in putting the class together. The players also put on a show, each bringing about a number of highlight plays, potentially previewing the Hogs' '22 season. For a full breakdown of what the future Razorbacks did in the game, click here.

Mr. Basketball Honor Adds Another Notch in Barry Dunning Jr.'s Belt Arkansas basketball recruiting has been so hot lately that it can sometimes be easy to miss when one of the Rivals150 prospects adds yet another accolade to their resume. Barry Dunning was the latest to do so. Just weeks after Magnolia's (Ark.) Derrian Ford took home his second Arkansas Gatorade Player of the Year, Dunning was named Mr. Basketball by the Alabama Sports Writers Association. Averaging 22.2 points and 10.2 rebounds per game, Dunning made the ASWA's decision very easy, and he'll join a host of other top talent when he gets to Arkansas this fall.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JdOKAmXMgYSB3cmFwISEgMjAyMiBBbGFiYW1hIE1yLiBCYXNrZXRi YWxsISEgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9NY1RIb29wcz9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ATWNUSG9vcHM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQmFycnlEdW5uaW5nNj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5AQmFycnlEdW5uaW5nNjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9SYXpvcmJhY2tNQkI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ QFJhem9yYmFja01CQjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9NY1RDb2FjaEdyaWZmaW4/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QE1jVENv YWNoR3JpZmZpbjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3JVUGE1RmxQ MkciPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9yVVBhNUZsUDJHPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7 IFBoaWxsaXAgTXVycGh5IChAbWN0aG9vcHNjb2FjaCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9tY3Rob29wc2NvYWNoL3N0YXR1cy8xNTA5NTkz MDkzNDUyMDQ2MzQ2P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk1hcmNoIDMxLCAy MDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBz Oi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0i dXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Muss Shifts Attention to 2023 After landing his third McDonald's All-American and all-but putting a bow on a stacked 2022 class, Eric Musselman appears to be moving his focus into the '23 cycle. One cog in that wheel is Del City (Okla.) power forward Brandon Garrison. Garrison, a four-star prospect, spoke with HawgBeat's Jackson Collier about some of his top schools following his second trip to Fayetteville. For some thoughts on what the No. 73 player in the '23 class is able to do on the court, as well as his comments about Arkansas, Gonzaga, Kansas, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Texas Tech, check out the full story here.

Film Study

It was a big week over on the HawgBeat YouTube channel as we rounded up two 2023 commits in our quest to review each of the Razorbacks' 10 committed prospects. In this week's iterations, we took a look at a pair of four-stars from the old Southwest Conference's territory in Carson Dean (LB) and Shamar Easter (TE). Easter, an Arkansas native, was a star for Ashdown in what was a dominant junior season. At 6-foot-5, 214-pounds, Easter creates a Calvin Johnson-esque mismatch on the outside. Hands and speed to match make Arkansas' first commitment in the class a nightmare for defensive coordinators, and it's no wonder Rivals has him rated as the class' 114th-overall prospect. Dean, who is the Razorbacks' most recent commit, broke a nearly month-long drought for the Hogs. Rated as a 5.8 four-star out of Hebron High School in Carrolton (Texas), Dean is the second linebacker to join the '23 class, and spends most of his time rushing the edge. The havoc he wreaks on opposing backfields is magnified by his 6-foot-4, 225-pound frame, allowing for pass deflections on the off-chance he can't get to the quarterback.

#Committed

Arkansas bolstered its second-ranked 2022 hoops recruiting class Monday with the addition of Duncanville (Texas) superstar Anthony Black. Black, who is Rivals' highest-rated four-star prospect in the class, chose Arkansas over a long battle with Gonzaga and Oklahoma State.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5sZXTigJlzIGRvIGl08J+YjiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL1Jhem9yYmFja01CQj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AUmF6 b3JiYWNrTUJCPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vZ240dXRGZGVo SSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2duNHV0RmRlaEk8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsg QW50aG9ueSBCbGFjayAoQEFudGhvbnlCbGFjazI0XykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9BbnRob255QmxhY2syNF8vc3RhdHVzLzE1MDg2 MDU1MTQ5ODAyNDU1MDY/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+TWFyY2ggMjks IDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0 cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0 PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

HawgBeat's own Jackson Collier took a look at what the McDonald's All-American's commitment means for Eric Musselman and co. as they hope to build on a second consecutive Elite-Eight run in the NCAA Tournament.

New Offers