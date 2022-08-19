Recruiting Roundup: RivalsRankings week has Razorbacks all over the map

Are you a displaced corporate executive or wanting to put your career in your own hands? Or are you an experienced entrepreneur wanting to diversify? Well, Andy Luedecke can help! Andy is a long-time Rivals member and franchise veteran, having owned multiple franchises and businesses. Using his expertise, he helps others find their American Dream through a very thorough and FREE consultation process. Call Andy, put your life and career in your own hands. 100% free, so what do you have to lose?! Find Your Perfect Franchise at MyPerfectFranchise.Net Contact Andy Luedecke (aka @Andy MyPerfectFranchise.Net) anytime at: aluedecke@myperfectfranchise.net (404) 973-9901 www.myperfectfranchise.net

The Roundup

It’s RivalsRankings Week Monday signaled the kickoff of the final preseason update to Rivals' 2023 class, and with it came a couple of notable movements among Razorback commits. Arguably the most-anticipated change came in the addition of North Cobb (Ga.) quarterback Malachi Singleton's fourth star. A low-three-star when he committed to the Hogs back in April, Singleton put his 5.7-rating into question with an outstanding performance at Elite 11. Though Singleton saw an important raise in his recruitment, one highly-recruited Hog took the single-largest dive of all standing Rivals250 prospects. Bixby (Okla.) TE Luke Hasz, who stood as the Razorbacks' highest commitment from his decision date in January until the most recent update Tuesday, fell 128 spots down to No. 206 in the nation. For more on Hasz, and the other four Arkansas commits who saw their name in the latest Rivals250 check out Five Razorback commits land in updated preseason Rivals250. Also, be on the lookout for a story detailing how each of the Razorbacks' 23 2023 commits fared in the latest rankings, including my thoughts on the matter, which I plan on dropping in the aftermath of the State rankings release.

Hogs Make the Cut for Alabama Rivals100 DE Priority 2024 target Kavion Henderson announced his top five schools Tuesday, with Arkansas making the cut along side Auburn, Cincinnati, Georgia and Oklahoma. The Rivals100 prospect out of Leeds (Ala.) has a commitment date of Nov. 6 penciled in, and he says Arkansas has surpassed his expectations to this point in his recruitment. “They are doing a great job recruiting me," Henderson said. "Coach (Sam) Pittman, coach (Deke) Adams (DL), coach (Barry) Odom (DC), and their assistant coaches, all those guys are trying to get me and staying in touch with me. They are wanting me to come back. They are looking for an edge guy. They made a big come up on my list. They surprised me both times I went up there.” For more on each of his finalists, why they made the cut and what he's looking for down the stretch, check out the full story from Rivals National Recruiting Analyst Ryan Wright.

Priority Visitors Lining Up for 2022 Season With the 2023 class nearly full, the Razorback staff has a rare opportunity to get a step ahead of the competition in regards to their efforts in '24. While just one prospect sits committed in the class (Braylen Russell), piling up visitors to the Hill is crucial to the staff's pitch - and with Rivals250 prospects Fletcher Westphal and Ty'Shun White that hope is set to become a reality in 2022. Westphal told HawgBeat that he's planning on taking a trip during his Tuscarora Huskies' bye week when South Carolina heads to Fayetteville, while White told Rivals National Recruiting Analyst Ryan Wright that "Arkansas is a visit for sure." Updates on White's recruitment and Westphal's position with Arkansas heading into his junior season can be found in full below. Rivals250 OL Fletcher Westphal plans on getting another look at Arkansas More key recruiting visits coming for 2024 Rivals100 DB Ty’Shun White

Early Look at Arkansas’ QB Targets in 2024 With the 2023 offensive and defensive HawgBoards nearly wrapped up, it's about time to begin scouting Arkansas' early 2024 prospects - and where better to begin than the quarterback position. With looks at the latest news on each of the Razorbacks' 12 QB offers in the '24 class, a table detailing their name, Rivals profile, height/weight, interest level, trend, star-rating and hometown and my thoughts on each prospect's standing with Arkansas, this is the only early look at the position that you'll need. Find the whole 2024 Arkansas football recruiting HawgBoard - Quarterbacks

Pair of Razorback Assistants Shed Light Onto Recruiting Strategy Arkansas' 2022 fall camp is well underway, and through twelve days we've gotten to hear from all the assistant coaches except Kendal Briles, who is set to take the stand Friday. While talk of what their position groups are poised to do in the upcoming season was obviously the center of attention, a pair of Razorback assistants also provided some insight into what they look for when participating in the off-field portion of college football - recruiting. "In recruiting, I think we’ve got a pretty specific way that we do things here as a program," Razorback defensive coordinator Barry Odom said. "I think it works. I’m excited to have a chance to recruit to the University of Arkansas because I believe in what we’re about and what we’ve got going. It’s pretty exciting." Linebackers coach Michael Scherer added that his priority, while important to find talented players, is to bring good people into his position room. You can find more information about what each looks for, and how it relates to their position within the Arkansas ecosystem in the stories below. Arkansas DC Barry Odom still evolving as a recruiter entering year three Arkansas linebackers coach Michael Scherer details his recruiting strategy