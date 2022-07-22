Recruiting Roundup: SEC Media Days provide insight into Arkansas recruiting

Are you a displaced corporate executive or wanting to put your career in your own hands? Or are you an experienced entrepreneur wanting to diversify? Well, Andy Luedecke can help! Andy is a long-time Rivals member and franchise veteran, having owned multiple franchises and businesses. Using his expertise, he helps others find their American Dream through a very thorough and FREE consultation process. Call Andy, put your life and career in your own hands. 100% free, so what do you have to lose?! Find Your Perfect Franchise at MyPerfectFranchise.Net Contact Andy Luedecke (aka @Andy MyPerfectFranchise.Net) anytime at: aluedecke@myperfectfranchise.net (404) 973-9901 www.myperfectfranchise.net

The Roundup

Fans Received Insight Into Why Razorback Recruiting Has Been So Successful This week publications from around the southeastern conference flooded to Atlanta to hear from coaches and players at SEC Media Days. Within Sam Pittman's 30+ minutes at the podium, he detailed a little bit about the approach he takes to recruiting from both the transfer portal and the high school ranks that has allowed his Hogs to be so successful since he took over in 2019. From how he's adapted over his more than three decades of coaching to the importance of competing for top talent with the likes of Oklahoma and Texas, we broke down the Head Hog's remarks here.

Hogs Appear to be the Frontrunners for Five-Star Center Baye Fall As well as the recent run of football (and baseball, check out stories on John Bolton and Cal Kilgore), Eric Musselman seems to be closing in on yet another five-star recruit, this time in the form of Denver Prep Academy (Colo.) center Baye Fall. Fall, who is rated as the nation's No. 13-overall prospect in the class of 2023, broke down his short list of contenders with Rivals' Basketball Recruiting Director Rob Cassidy earlier this week. Among the four, Cassidy listed Arkansas as the most likely to earn the 6-foot-10 prospect's commitment, giving the Hogs the nod over Auburn, Texas and Rutgers. Cassidy wasn't the only big name to put the Razorbacks in the lead spot either, as our Jackson Collier officially entered his FutureCast for Musselman to land Fall. He put together a story providing his reasoning behind turning in the FutureCast, as well as some other names to keep an eye on earlier today, which can be found here.



New Wide Receiver Commit Breaks Down His Decision on the Recruiting Hawgs Podcast The HawgBeat team was able to catch up with Davion Dozier, the newest Razorback football commitment this week for an exclusive interview on the Recruiting Hawgs Podcast. In the interview, he went through why he decided to move up the timeline of his recruitment and call the Hogs, as well as looking at the early comparisons between him and Arkansas legend Treylon Burks and let Razorback fans know what they're gonna be getting when he sets foot on campus in the summer of 2023. For more on the role that receivers coach Kenny Guiton played in his process, check out my full story here. The full episode of the Recruiting Hawgs Podcast, including Dozier's interview and my thoughts on where the 2023 class will end up come signing day, can be found in the video below.

Town Hall Headliner This week's HawgBeat Town Hall segment over on The Trough, our subscribers-only message board, where I answered all the recruiting questions the HawgBeat readers had. Though the ability to have your questions answered is exclusive to our subscribers, which you can become now for just $99.95/year or $9.95 a month, I released a condensed version of the Town Hall over on the site, with three free Q&As for all to check out. If you're reading this, then you're in luck, because I'm going to release another free preview below From This Week's Town Hall Thread - Q from CAW9993: We’ve obviously had some elite high-end talent on-campus for 2024, of the really big names, who do you see as most realistic? A: I'd probably have to go with Leeds (Ala.) Rivals250-four-star (No. 84) Kavion Henderson. He's been very high on Arkansas since his visit, recently included them in his top ten, and appears to be pretty close withDallas Young. With three (I'm predicting a total of four) commits from the state, it looks to me at this time that the staff has a very solid chance at him.

Introducing the 2023 Arkansas Football Defensive HawgBoard Last week we took a look at some of the biggest names to watch on the offensive side of the ball, and this Friday I'm equally excited to present to you all the first edition of the 2023 Defensive HawgBoard. The HawgBoard is our new and improved take on the classic 'Big Board," and it provides up-to-date information on Arkansas' commits and top targets within the '23 class, including height, weight, interest in the Hogs, film breakdowns and anything else you need to know. Below, I've included the full "Defensive Tackle" section of the board for you to take a look at, but you can see the full version of the 2023 Arkansas Football Recruiting HawgBoard - Defense by clicking the link.

HawgBoard Preview

DEFENSIVE TACKLES Recruit HT/WT Interest Rating Hometown Ian Geffrard 6-6 355 Commit Mableton, GA (Whitefield Academy) Stephen Johnson 6-4 315 Commit Fayetteville, GA (Whitewater) Markis Deal 6-6 290 Moderate Garland, TX (Naaman Forest)

Need to Know - This may very well be the most important position on the defensive side of the ball for the Hogs in 2023. After not bringing in any high school defensive tackles last cycle, Arkansas has managed to land commitments from two of their top targets at the position, and find themselves with an outside shot to add a third. The pair of 5.5-three-stars both committed immediately following their official visits, and stacking up to an average of 6-foot-5, 335-pounds, Ian Geffrard and Stephen Johnson look to clog the middle as a large part of Barry Odom's multiple defensive philosophy. Markis Deal would join the likes of Luke Hasz and Shamar Easter as "crown jewels" of the class should he stray from the common belief that he's headed elsewhere and join Deke Adams DT room. Though he's expected to stay home within the state of Texas, familial ties to the Natural State could prove a crucial pitch for Arkansas down the stretch.

The Film Room