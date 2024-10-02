PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry03NjRINEtHMUI0JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTc2NEg0S0cxQjQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football

Sam Pittman previews Tennessee game on SEC Teleconference

Mason Choate • HawgBeat
Publisher
@ChoateMason
Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman joined the weekly SEC Teleconference on Wednesday to briefly preview Saturday's matchup against the No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville.

Below are links to more preview content for the Razorbacks' game against the Volunteers, plus everything Pittman said on the coaches teleconference...

More of HawgBeat's Arkansas football content

- Arkansas vs Tennessee: Star comparison, PFF grades, season stats

- VIDEO: Arkansas players press conference - Tennessee week

- Isaac TeSlaa pushing for starting role in Arkansas offense

- What Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel said about Arkansas

- Pittman: 'We have a quarterback that's not confident'

- Pittman concerned about Arkansas' health

- Arkansas' official depth chart for Tennessee game

- VIDEO: Sam Pittman press conference - Tennessee preview

