Score Predictions: Arkansas vs Louisiana Tech

The Arkansas Razorbacks (5-5, 3-4 SEC) will look to officially secure bowl eligibility with a win over the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (4-6, 3-4 CUSA) on Saturday at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville. Arkansas would be securing bowl eligibility for the fourth time in five years, but the Bulldogs are fresh off an impressive win over Western Kentucky last weekend. The Razorbacks, on the other hand, are in the midst of their first losing streak of the season with back-to-back home losses to Texas and Ole Miss. How to Watch, Game Preview: Arkansas vs. Louisiana Tech "I think our team is fairly healthy," Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman said Wednesday. "Excited about the opportunity for senior afternoon on Saturday against Louisiana Tech, a team that is playing extremely well. They’re holding teams to low scores defensively and putting up some points. Last week obviously was a hard-fought game against Western Kentucky, who was leading that league, and they were able to win. So we have a hot team coming in here." Arkansas vs. Louisiana Tech: Star comparison, PFF grades, season stats Arkansas owns a 4-0 record in the all-time series against Louisiana Tech. The teams have met just once in Fayetteville, which was the most recent meeting back in 2016. The Razorbacks narrowly escaped an upset with a 21-20 win thanks to a 10-yard sack from Deatrich Wise Jr. to force a Bulldogs punt late in the fourth quarter that allowed the Hogs to run out the clock. Arkansas is a 22.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to BetSaracen odds. Here is how the HawgBeat staff is predicting Saturday's game, which will be streamed live on SEC Network+:

Mason Choate - Publisher

I think we all understand what happens if Arkansas loses this game, but that shouldn’t happen. Louisiana Tech has played just about every game close, and I do expect the Bulldogs to give the Hogs their best shot. Louisiana Tech has a strong defense that ranks 12th nationally in total defense, plus they can sling the ball on offense. It is a redshirt freshman quarterback in Evan Bullock, though, and he’s taking north of three sacks per game. I’d love to see the Arkansas offense explode for the first time in a while, but I don’t know if that group can do that at this point in the season. It would also be nice to see the defense put up a strong performance rather than continue a late-season trend of falling off. Arkansas 41, Louisiana Tech 20

Riley McFerran - Managing Editor

Arkansas — and more importantly, Sam Pittman — has no excuse not to win this game comfortably. Louisiana Tech has a good defense and nearly defeated an NC State team that now sits with a 5-6 record, but Pittman said after the Auburn loss in 2020 that the days of embarrassing Hogs fans were over. The Razorbacks cannot afford to start lethargically as they did against Alabama-Birmingham earlier this season. In that one, Arkansas was down 17-3 early before clawing back and winning by 10. That just won't cut it this week. Fortunately for Pittman, Arkansas grabs an early lead, weathers the storm behind an inspired defense and closes the game with an all-too-close margin. Arkansas 27, Louisiana Tech 16

Daniel Fair - Staff Writer

It’s been a bit of a roller coaster season for the Razorbacks, but they can punch their ticket to a postseason berth by handling their business on Saturday. This should be a game Arkansas wins easily, but Louisiana Tech is playing some of its best ball right now and is coming off a big upset win over Western Kentucky last week. That said, I expect Arkansas to win this game comfortably. Louisiana Tech’s offense is ranked 104th nationally and even though its defense is solid, I think the Hogs are able to dismantle it enough for an easy win. Arkansas 35, Louisiana Tech 14

Jackson Collier - Basketball Recruiting Analyst

The Razorbacks are playing for bowl eligibility for the fourth time in five seasons under Sam Pittman, yet there is a lack of excitement both for the matchup against Louisiana Tech and with the direction of the program. The Bulldogs have struggled this season, but have started playing a bit better of late. It presents a situation where if the Hogs come out with low energy, it could mark another non-conference home loss for Pittman, and would almost certainly put an end to his tenure here. Fortunately for Pittman, though, the Razorbacks have good coordinators on both sides of the ball and talent across the board that should outclass Louisiana Tech. I don't think it will be a dominant or aesthetically pleasing victory, but one where the Razorbacks still finish with a convincing margin of victory, and to the dismay of fans, another year of Pittman. Arkansas 34, Louisiana Tech, 17

RECORDS (Overall, Against the Spread)