How to Watch, Game Preview: Arkansas vs. Louisiana Tech

The Arkansas Razorbacks (5-5, 3-4 SEC) are set to host the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (4-6, 3-4 CUSA) on Saturday at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville.

Arkansas is just one win away from clinching bowl eligibility for the fourth time in five seasons. The Razorbacks most-recently suffered a 20-10 loss to Texas, while Louisiana Tech removed Western Kentucky from atop the Conference USA standings with a 12-7 upset win last time out.

"I think our team is fairly healthy," Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman said Wednesday. "Excited about the opportunity for senior afternoon on Saturday against Louisiana Tech, a team that is playing extremely well. They’re holding teams to low scores defensively and putting up some points. Last week obviously was a hard-fought game against Western Kentucky, who was leading that league, and they were able to win. So we have a hot team coming in here."

Louisiana Tech boasts the nation's No. 12 total defense, but the Bulldogs also rank 122nd nationally in sacks allowed (3.3) per game. Redshirt freshman quarterback Evan Bullock has thrown for 1,518 yards, 12 touchdowns and two interceptions on the year, and this will easily be the toughest task of his young career.

"He’s polished back there," Pittman said. "He doesn’t play like a young guy. Obviously he’s started now, I think this will be his eighth start coming in here. But he’s very accurate and has a strong arm. They do with him what they need to to win. Obviously last week was more of a running game for them. But very accurate. I’ll tell you he’s got a lot of fantastic receivers, guys that have a lot of speed out there and so we’re well aware of him. He’s poised back there, especially for his young age."

Arkansas owns a 4-0 record in the all-time series against Louisiana Tech. The teams have met just once in Fayetteville, which was the most recent meeting back in 2016. The Razorbacks narrowly escaped an upset with a 21-20 win thanks to a 10-yard sack from Deatrich Wise Jr. to force a Bulldogs punt late in the fourth quarter that allowed the Hogs to run out the clock.

BetSaracen has the Razorbacks favored by 22.5 points with the over/under set at 48.5 points.

