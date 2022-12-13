To commemorate the 100th season of Arkansas basketball, I took on the task of ranking the top-100 basketball players in program history. It was very much a passion project, and I'm sure there will be plenty of disagreements, but I tried to be as objective as possible while also taking into account stats and accolades from individual players across all eras. Finally, I present the top 10:

Oliver Miller checks in at No. 10 on HawgBeat's list of the greatest Razorback basketball players of all-time. (Arkansas Athletics)

10. Oliver Miller (1988-1992) ~ Career stats: 12.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 2.5 blocks ~ Best season: 15.7 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 2.9 blocks ~ Accolades: Drafted 1st round, 22nd pick to the Suns, 2x NCAA All-Region, Third-Team All-SEC, SWC Player of the Year, 9th all-time leading scorer in program history, 1st all-time in blocks in a season in program history, 1st all-time in blocks in a career in program history, 3rd all-time rebounds in a career in program history Oliver Miller was one of the more versatile big men in the country during his time as a Razorback, evidenced by his ability to score, rebound, facilitate and defend. Nicknamed "Big O," the Razorback center started his time at Arkansas alongside two other all-time greats: Todd Day and Lee Mayberry. All three had a significant impact from the jump as they ushered the Razorbacks into an era of unprecedented success and a transition to the SEC. As a sophomore, Miller helped lead Arkansas to the Final Four, averaging 9.6 points and 7.2 rebounds in the NCAA Tournament as the sixth man off the bench. Miller made a massive jump from his sophomore to junior year, earning more minutes and a starting role en route to Arkansas going to an Elite Eight. By the time he graduated, Miller was a bonafide NBA prospect, one of the winningest players in program history, and still finds himself atop career statistical categories.

Bobby Portis averaged 15 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game in his Arkansas career. (Beth Hall - USA Today)

9. Bobby Portis (2013-2015) ~ Career stats: 15.0 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.5 blocks ~ Best season: 17.5 points, 8.9 rebounds, 46.7% from three ~ Accolades: Drafted 1st round, 22nd pick to the Chicago Bulls, Second-Team All-American, SEC Player of the Year, First-Team All-SEC, SEC All-Freshman, High School Parade All-American Little Rock native Bobby Portis was the biggest recruiting win of the Mike Anderson era. A McDonald's All-American out of Hall High School, Portis wanted to prove that Arkansas talent could still stay in-state and go to the NBA, and he did just that. He broke the freshman scoring record in a single game early in conference play, scoring 35 points against Alabama and adding in nine rebounds. Portis scored in double figures 23 times as a freshman, cementing himself as one of the best freshmen in the country, but ultimately came back for his sophomore year to develop his game. As a sophomore, Portis developed an outside jumper and honed his skillset as a scorer, shooting 46.7% from three on the year while scoring 17.5 points per game. Because of his scoring ability and versatility, he goes down as one of the most prolific scoring big men in program history with a high-level motor. 8. George Kok (1944-1948) ~ Career stats: 17.3 points ~ Best season: 19.5 points ~ Accolades: Drafted 1st round, 2nd pick, Second-Team All-American, Third-Team All-American, 3x First-Team All-SWC, First Arkansas player to score 1,000 points, 11th all-time leading scorer in program history The name "George Kok" came up a lot when researching for this project. Most of his placement is based on accolades, since the only stats available from so long ago are points, but no matter the era, Kok's accolades are some of the best in program history. He is the highest draft pick of all-time in program history, a two-time All-American, and one of just a few three-time first-team all conference selections. I would love to see what his rebounding total is, but alas, there is no readily available data. Regardless, Kok's resume stacks up with some of the greats.

Darrell Walker has the most career steals per game in program history. (Arkansas Athletics)

7. Darrell Walker (1980-1983) ~ Career stats: 14.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 2.8 steals ~ Best season: 18.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 2.8 steals ~ Accolades: Drafted 1st round, 12th pick to the Knicks, NCAA All-American, First-Team All-SWC, 18th all-time leading scorer in program history, 4th all-time in steals in a career in program history, 1st all-time steals per game in a career in program history One of the best defenders in program history who could also score it at will, Darrell Walker was a staple of the Eddie Sutton era. Despite playing just three years at Arkansas, Walker ranks near the top in several statistical categories in program history, including steals per game and steals in a career. Another name that was before my time, but has always been mentioned among the greats, Walker had a strong NBA career after a dominant career at Arkansas.

Ron Brewer Sr. averaged 15.8 points and 3.3 rebounds per game in his Arkansas career. (Arkansas Athletics)

6. Ron Brewer (1975-1978) ~ Career stats: 15.8 points, 3.3 rebounds ~ Best season: 18.0 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 2.1 steals Accolades: Drafted 1st round, 7th pick to the Trailblazers, NCAA All-American, NCAA All-Tournament Team, NCAA All-Region, SWC Player of the Year, 15th all-time leading scorer in program history The second member of "The Triplets" to make the list, Ron Brewer Sr. was a dynamic scorer and force to be reckoned with in the late-1970s. Despite averaging 15.8 points per game over three years, Brewer only led the Razorbacks in scoring his final year with 18.0 points. That just speaks to the incredible level of talent Eddie Sutton had at the time. As part of one of the most influential teams in program history, Brewer was more than just a scorer, but a high-level defender and facilitator. He, alongside Marvin Delph and Sidney Moncrief, staying in-state to play for Arkansas set the program on a trajectory that otherwise would not have been possible or happen as quickly.

Joe Kleine is the 6th all-time leading scorer in Arkansas program history. (Arkansas Athletics)

5. Joe Kleine (1982-1985) ~ Career stats: 18.1 points, 8.3 rebounds ~ Best season: 22.1 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.1 steals ~ Accolades: Drafted 1st round, 6th pick to the Kings, Olympic Gold Medal-winner (1984), NCAA All-American, First-Team All-SWC, McDonald’s and Parade HS All-American, 6th all-time leading scorer in program history, 5th all-time rebounder in program history, 5th all-time career scoring average in program history The third Sutton-era player so far in the top 10, Big Joe from Slater, MO was a big-time transfer from Notre Dame. He made an immediate impact, averaging 13.3 points and 7.3 rebounds as a sophomore. Stats from his sophomore year are not complete, but Kleine started every single game for the Razorbacks as a junior and senior. Kleine was the star of the show in Arkansas' 1984 victory over North Carolina and Michael Jordan, scoring 20 points and grabbing 10 rebounds in 39 minutes of action in one of the most important and memorable games in program history.

Todd Day is Arkansas' all-time leading scorer in program history. (Arkansas Athletics)

4. Todd Day (1988-1992) ~ Career stats: 18.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 2.1 steals ~ Best season: 22.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 2.5 steals ~ Accolades: Drafted 1st round, 8th pick to the Bucks, NCAA All-Region, First-team All-SEC, SEC All-Tournament Team, SWC Player of the Year, High School Parade All-American, Most points in an SEC game (43) in program history, 1st all-time leading scorer in program history, 2nd all-time steals in a career in program history, 3rd all-time career scoring average in program history I will likely catch some flak for placing the program's all-time leading scorer at No. 4. It was difficult ranking the top 10 (really the whole list), but we are getting to the cream of the crop. Todd Day was the best and most gifted scorer in program history. He pitched in on the defensive side of things, grabbed his share of rebounds and facilitated. The only reason(s) I spotted his teammate just ahead of him was the career accolades. I'll get more into those. Day racked up steals, points, and plenty of accolades in his own right, and as I've stated multiple times, he is the best scorer in program history.

Lee Mayberry is Arkansas' all-time leader for steals in a career. (Arkansas Athletics)

3. Lee Mayberry (1988-1992) ~ Career stats: 14.0 points, 2.9 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 2.1 steals ~ Best season: 15.2 points, 2.3 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 2.2 steals ~ Accolades: Drafted 1st round, 23rd pick to the Bucks, NCAA All-Region, First-Team All-SEC, SEC All-Defense, High School Parade All-American, 2nd all-time steals in a season in program history, 1st all-time steals in a career in program history, 2nd all-time assists in a season in program history, 2nd all-time assists in a career in program history, 3rd all-time leading scorer in program history, 1st all-time three point percentage in a single season, 3rd all-time three point percentage in a career Lee Mayberry might not have been as great of a scorer as Day, but he was great at everything. One could make the argument he is the most well-rounded player in program history, appearing at the top of many different career statistical categories. He leads the program in steals, he's second in assists, third in scoring, and was extremely efficient from behind the arc. Being so productive in so many different categories simply could not go unnoticed, so he gets the nod here.

Sidney Moncrief is the all-time leader in rebounds in Arkansas program history. (Arkansas Athletics)

2. Sidney Moncrief (1975-1979) ~ Career stats: 16.9 points, 8.3 points, 2.0 assists ~ Best season: 22.0 points, 9.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists ~ Accolades: Drafted 1st round, 5th pick to the Bucks, NCAA All-American, SWC Player of the Year, 2x NCAA All-Region, 2nd all-time leading scorer in program history, 1st all-time leading rebounder in program history Sidney Moncrief comes in at second all-time and I am thoroughly expecting to hear from readers for it. Statistically, his best season was better than the top player, while their career averages were pretty similar. Moncrief was one of the most influential players of all-time as a member of the legendary "Triplets", arguably has the best pro career of any Razorback (which was not factored into these rankings), and had plenty of accolades. The top player just had more. That's all there was to it. Moncrief was before my time to be able to use the eye test, so feel free to tell me how wrong I am.

Corliss Williamson checks in at No. 1 on HawgBeat's list of the greatest Razorback basketball players of all-time. (Arkansas Athletics)

1. Corliss Williamson (1992-1995) ~ Career stats: 19.0 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists ~ Best season: 20.4 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists ~ Accolades: Drafted 1st round, 13th pick to the Kings, NCAA Champion, NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player, 2x All-NCAA Tournament Team, 2x Consensus All-American, 2x NCAA All-Region, 2x SEC Player of the Year, 2x First-team All-SEC, SEC All-Freshman, 8th all-time leading scorer in program history, 2nd all-time career scoring average in program history National championship. Two-time consensus All-American. Two-time SEC Player of the Year. Corliss led the Razorbacks to the program's only national championship and collected the most impressive list of accolades in program history while putting up insane stat lines as an undersized forward. That's really all there is to say about why "Big Nasty" comes in ranked as the best Razorback basketball player of all-time.

Top 100 Razorback basketball players of all-time