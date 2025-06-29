Wehiwa Aloy projected to join former Hog standout in latest mock draft

Junior right-hander Gage Wood essentially secured a first round selection with his historic no-hitter in the College World Series , while Golden Spikes Award winner and SEC Player of the Year Wehiwa Aloy has been projected in the top 20 of most notable mock drafts.

The 2025 MLB Draft is just two weeks away and Arkansas expects to have multiple players selected, maybe even a few early on.

The most recent mock draft from MLB.com has Aloy going to the Baltimore Orioles at No. 19. If that comes to fruition he could be in the same organization as former Hogs All-SEC performer Heston Kjerstad, who was drafted 2nd overall by the O's in 2020.

Kjerstad has endured a rough 2025 and he was demoted to Triple-A Norfolk Tides earlier this month.

Wood is predicted to come off of the board three picks later to the Atlanta Braves at No. 22, which would make it six consecutive drafts the Braves nabbed a pitcher with their first pick. Junior southpaw Zach Root also made the list and is projected to got to the Minnesota Twins, who have a supplemental first-round pick at No. 36.

Follow HawgBeat.com for complete coverage of all Razorback selections in the MLB Draft on July 13-14, as well as news on the Diamond Hogs throughout the offseason.



