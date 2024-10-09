What Sam Pittman said on SEC Teleconference

in other news
FutureCast Alert: 2025 five-star guard
HawgBeat analyst Jackson Collier puts in a Rivals FutureCast for a top 2025 basketball prospect
Carmona, Singleton earn SEC Weekly Honors
Two Razorbacks have earned SEC Weekly Honors after Arkansas defeated Tennessee.
Arkansas football program, fans united entering bye week
Arkansas' win over Tennessee serves as a healing moment between the program and its fans...
Arkansas' PFF grades, snap counts vs. Tennessee 2024 - Defense
HawgBeat reveals the Pro Football Focus grades for Arkansas' defense against Tennessee.
Arkansas' PFF grades, snap counts vs. Tennessee 2024 - Offense
HawgBeat reveals the Pro Football Focus grades for Arkansas' offense against Tennessee.
in other news
FutureCast Alert: 2025 five-star guard
HawgBeat analyst Jackson Collier puts in a Rivals FutureCast for a top 2025 basketball prospect
Carmona, Singleton earn SEC Weekly Honors
Two Razorbacks have earned SEC Weekly Honors after Arkansas defeated Tennessee.
Arkansas football program, fans united entering bye week
Arkansas' win over Tennessee serves as a healing moment between the program and its fans...
Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman joined the weekly SEC Teleconference on Wednesday to provide the latest injury updates for quarterback Taylen Green and the rest of his team, which is currently on a bye week after upsetting No. 4 Tennessee, 19-14, over the weekend in Fayetteville.
Below are links to more content for the Razorbacks, plus The Trough premium message board, where you can find all the quotes from Pittman.
More of HawgBeat's Arkansas football content
- Latest injury update on Taylen Green
- Arkansas stat leaders through 6 games
- Arkansas defense performing at high level in SEC play
- Braylen Russell makes most of opportunity against Tennessee
- Arkansas bowl game projections at midseason mark
- Arkansas' season stats, PFF grades through 6 games
- Carmona, Singleton earn SEC Weekly Honors
- Arkansas football program, fans united entering bye week