Arkansas football 2023 scholarship outlook
With spring football wrapped up, Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman and his staff have turned their full attention to the recruiting trail, which has produced a pair of transfer commitments since the end of spring ball.
Of Arkansas' six commitments since the end of the spring schedule, four of the six were part of the 2024 recruiting class, while two were transfer commitments from former North Texas tight end Var'Keyes Gumms and former Cincinnati linebacker Jaheim Thomas.
The addition of the two transfers, who will be part of the roster this fall, pushed Arkansas' 2023 projected scholarship count to 79, which means the Razorbacks still have six open scholarships to fill.
Pittman spoke during the spring about positions they might target in the transfer portal and that included linebacker, tight end, safety, defensive tackle and potentially an offensive lineman that can also snap the ball. Two of the positions —linebacker and tight end — have already been addressed.
The Head Hog mentioned on March 15 that safety and defensive tackle were the team's two thinnest positions. Arkansas gained a pledge from Maryland transfer defensive tackle Anthony "Tank" Booker Jr. on April 13, but it could potentially use another interior defensive lineman.
The only other transfer addition the Razorbacks gained that didn't participate in the spring was Georgia transfer defensive back Jaheim Singletary, who was a five-star corner recruit in the 2022 class.
Arkansas has seen just one scholarship player — wide receiver Landon Rogers — depart for the transfer portal since the end of spring.
Check out a full list of the Razorbacks' projected scholarship roster for the fall, which is sure to be updated as more transfers receive interest from Arkansas:
Arkansas 2023 scholarship count - 79
% - incoming freshman
Quarterback (4)
~ KJ Jefferson - redshirt senior
~ Cade Fortin - super senior
~ Jacolby Criswell - redshirt junior
~ %Malachi Singleton - freshman
Running Back (5)
~ Dominique Johnson - redshirt junior
~ Rocket Sanders - junior
~ AJ Green - junior
~ Rashod Dubinion - sophomore
~ %Isaiah Augustave - freshman
Tight End (5)
~ Nathan Bax - super senior
~ Var'Keyes Gumms - redshirt sophomore, North Texas transfer
~ Ty Washington - redshirt freshman
~ %Shamar Easter - freshman
~ %Luke Hasz - freshman
Wide Receiver (8)
~ Tyron Broden - redshirt senior, Bowling Green transfer
~ Andrew Armstrong - redshirt senior, Texas A&M-Commerce transfer
~ Isaac TeSlaa - senior, Hillsdale College transfer
~ Bryce Stephens - redshirt sophomore
~ Jaedon Wilson - redshirt sophomore
~ Sam Mbake - sophomore
~ Isaiah Sategna - redshirt freshman
~ %Davion Dozier - freshman
Offensive Line (14)
~ Beaux Limmer - redshirt senior
~ Brady Latham - redshirt senior
~ Ty'Kieast Crawford - senior
~ Josh Braun - redshirt junior, Florida transfer
~ Devon Manuel - redshirt sophomore
~ Terry Wells - redshirt sophomore
~ Cole Carson - redshirt sophomore
~ Patrick Kutas - sophomore
~ Eli Henderson - redshirt freshman
~ Andrew Chamblee - redshirt freshman
~ E'Marion Harris - redshirt freshman
~ %Joey Su'a - freshman
~ %Paris Patterson - freshman
~ %Luke Brown - freshman
Defensive Line (15)
~ John Morgan III - super senior, Pittsburgh transfer
~ Trajan Jeffcoat - super senior, Missouri transfer
~ Zach Williams - super senior
~ Anthony Booker Jr. - redshirt senior, Maryland transfer
~ Taurean Carter - redshirt senior
~ Marcus Miller - redshirt senior
~ Eric Gregory - redshirt senior
~ Jashaud Stewart - senior
~ Landon Jackson - junior
~ Cameron Ball - redshirt sophomore
~ Nico Davillier - sophomore
~ JJ Hollingsworth - redshirt freshman
~ %Quincy Rhodes Jr. - freshman
~ %Kaleb James - freshman
~ %Ian Geffrard - freshman
Linebacker (9)
~ Antonio Grier Jr. - super senior, South Florida transfer
~ Jaheim Thomas - redshirt junior, Cincinnati transfer
~ Chris Paul Jr. - redshirt sophomore
~ Mani Powell - sophomore
~ Jordan Crook - sophomore
~ Kaden Henley - redshirt freshman
~ %Carson Dean - freshman
~ %Brad Spence - freshman
~ %Alex Sanford - freshman
Secondary (16)
~ LaDarrius Bishop - super senior
~ Hudson Clark - redshirt senior
~ Malik Chavis - redshirt senior
~ Alfahiym Walcott - fifth-year senior, Baylor transfer
~ Dwight McGlothern - senior
~ Lorando Johnson - junior, Baylor transfer
~ Jayden Johnson - junior
~ Quincey McAdoo - sophomore
~ Jaheim Singletary - redshirt freshman, Georgia transfer
~ Jaylen Lewis - redshirt freshman
~ %TJ Metcalf - freshman
~ %Jaylon Braxton - freshman
~ %Dallas Young - freshman
~ %Christian Ford - freshman
~ %RJ Johnson - freshman
~ %Dylan Hasz - freshman
Special Teams (3)
~ K Cam Little - junior
~ P Max Fletcher - sophomore
~ LS Eli Stein - sophomore