With spring football wrapped up, Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman and his staff have turned their full attention to the recruiting trail, which has produced a pair of transfer commitments since the end of spring ball.

Of Arkansas' six commitments since the end of the spring schedule, four of the six were part of the 2024 recruiting class, while two were transfer commitments from former North Texas tight end Var'Keyes Gumms and former Cincinnati linebacker Jaheim Thomas.

The addition of the two transfers, who will be part of the roster this fall, pushed Arkansas' 2023 projected scholarship count to 79, which means the Razorbacks still have six open scholarships to fill.

Pittman spoke during the spring about positions they might target in the transfer portal and that included linebacker, tight end, safety, defensive tackle and potentially an offensive lineman that can also snap the ball. Two of the positions —linebacker and tight end — have already been addressed.

The Head Hog mentioned on March 15 that safety and defensive tackle were the team's two thinnest positions. Arkansas gained a pledge from Maryland transfer defensive tackle Anthony "Tank" Booker Jr. on April 13, but it could potentially use another interior defensive lineman.

The only other transfer addition the Razorbacks gained that didn't participate in the spring was Georgia transfer defensive back Jaheim Singletary, who was a five-star corner recruit in the 2022 class.

Arkansas has seen just one scholarship player — wide receiver Landon Rogers — depart for the transfer portal since the end of spring.

Check out a full list of the Razorbacks' projected scholarship roster for the fall, which is sure to be updated as more transfers receive interest from Arkansas: