FAYETTEVILLE — After suffering a 24-21 defeat in Week 7 at Alabama, the Arkansas Razorbacks (2-5, 0-4 SEC) are set to face the Mississippi State Bulldogs (3-3, 0-3 SEC) Saturday at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

Mississippi State didn't play last Saturday as the team had a bye week. In its last game, Mississippi State defeated Western Michigan 41-28. The Bulldogs also own wins over Southeast Louisiana and Arizona.

According to BetSaracen, the Razorbacks are favored over the Bulldogs by 6.5 points going into Saturday's matchup. This is the first time Arkansas has been favored since Week 3 against BYU.

Here are all the details you need to know for how to watch or listen to Saturday's game, which will kick off at 11:00 a.m. CT…