Arkansas-Mississippi State TV details, key players, odds, headlines
FAYETTEVILLE — After suffering a 24-21 defeat in Week 7 at Alabama, the Arkansas Razorbacks (2-5, 0-4 SEC) are set to face the Mississippi State Bulldogs (3-3, 0-3 SEC) Saturday at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.
Mississippi State didn't play last Saturday as the team had a bye week. In its last game, Mississippi State defeated Western Michigan 41-28. The Bulldogs also own wins over Southeast Louisiana and Arizona.
According to BetSaracen, the Razorbacks are favored over the Bulldogs by 6.5 points going into Saturday's matchup. This is the first time Arkansas has been favored since Week 3 against BYU.
Here are all the details you need to know for how to watch or listen to Saturday's game, which will kick off at 11:00 a.m. CT…
HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN
Where: Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Arkansas
Kickoff: 11:00 a.m. CT
TV: Available on ESPN, streaming on ESPN app
Radio: Learfield IMG College Razorbacks Sports Network (Chuck Barrett and Quinn Grovey)
Mississippi State players to know:
#2 - QB Will Rogers - SR, 6' 2", 215 lbs.
2023 Stats: 105-of-171 ATT, 1,275 YDS, 10 TD, 4 INT
#7 - RB Jo'Quavious Marks - SR, 5'10", 210 lbs.
2023 Stats: 80 CAR, 458 YDS, 4 TD, 17 REC, 136 REC YDS
#5 - WR Lideatrick Griffin - SR, 5'10", 180 lbs.
2023 Stats: 29 REC, 474 YDS, 3 TD
#44 - LB Jett Johnson - SR, 6'2", 230 lbs.
2023 Stats: 66 TOT TKL, 24 SOLO, 6.5 TFL, 4 SKS, 2 INT, 2 FF
#14 - LB Nathaniel Watson - SR, 6'2", 245 lbs.
2023 Stats: 57 TOT TKL, 16 SOLO, 6.5 TFL, 5.5 SKS, INT, FF
Vegas Odds:
Vegas: Arkansas -6.5 (BetSaracen)
ESPN FPI: Arkansas has 67.3% chance to win
