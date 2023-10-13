HawgBeat continues its weekly partnership with BetSaracen, the official mobile sports wagering platform of the Saracen Casino Resort. Each Friday, we provide an easy guide for all of the lines, player props and specials featured on the BetSaracen app for that week's Arkansas Razorback football game. This weekend, the Hogs will face off against the No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide (5-1, 3-0 SEC) at 11:00 a.m. CT Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The game will be broadcast on ESPN and streamed on the ESPN app, and there is no shortage of options for bettors. Here is a full breakdown:

ML/SPREAD/TOTALS:

Money Line:

Arkansas: +750 Alabama: -1400

Spread:

Arkansas: +19.5, -105 Alabama: -19.5, -115

Totals

Total Points: O/U 46.5 (-110) Team Totals: Arkansas OVER 13.5 (-105) Arkansas UNDER 13.5 (-115) Alabama OVER 33.5 (-105) Alabama UNDER 33.5 (-115)

NCAAF Hogs Boost

Arkansas +19.5 & OVER 46.5 total points: +300

Double R Props

Cam Little OVER 1.5 field goals and OVER 1.5 PAT's: +185 Jaheim Thomas OVER 8.5 total tackles and OVER 0.5 tackles for loss: +195 Jayden Johnson OVER 4.5 total tackles and OVER 0.5 tackles for loss: +230 KJ Jefferson OVER 19.5 rushing yards and OVER 3.5 sacks: +275 Max Fletcher OVER 44.5 average per punt and OVER 1.5 inside 20: +250 Andrew Armstrong OVER 69.5 receiving yards and OVER 0.5 receiving touchdowns: +350 Landon Jackson OVER 3.5 total tackles and OVER 1.5 tackles for loss: +425 Ty Washington OVER 39.5 receiving yards and OVER 0.5 receiving touchdowns: +475 Rocket Sanders OVER 39.5 rushing yards and OVER 0.5 rushing touchdowns: +500 Rashod Dubinion OVER 29.5 rushing yards and OVER 0.5 rushing touchdowns: +700

HAWGBEAT'S PICKS

Ty Washington OVER 39.5 receiving yards and OVER 0.5 receiving touchdowns (+475)

Here are opposing tight ends' stats against Alabama this season (Power Five only): Texas: 5 REC, 114 YDS Ole Miss: 1 REC, 21 YDS Mississippi State: N/A Texas A&M: 4 REC, 45 YDS, TD It should be noted that neither Ole Miss or Mississippi State put a major emphasis on their tight end positions in the passing game, hence the low production. Texas and Texas A&M both use their tight ends to push the ball down the field, so their situations are more comparable to Arkansas'. Last week against Ole Miss, Washington had a breakout game with seven receptions for 90 yards and two touchdowns. There's no guarantee that he'll be able to play up to that level week in and week out, but as the Razorbacks' primary receiving threat at the position, it's worth sprinkling a little bit on with these odds.

Jermaine Burton OVER 57.5 receiving yards (-115)