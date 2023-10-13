Arkansas vs Alabama: BetSaracen lines, staff picks
This weekend, the Hogs will face off against the No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide (5-1, 3-0 SEC) at 11:00 a.m. CT Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The game will be broadcast on ESPN and streamed on the ESPN app, and there is no shortage of options for bettors.
Here is a full breakdown:
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN
Where: Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama
Kickoff: 11:00 a.m. CT
TV: Live on ESPN and streaming on ESPN app
Radio: Learfield IMG College Razorbacks Sports Network (Chuck Barrett and Quinn Grovey)
HEADLINES
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
ML/SPREAD/TOTALS:
Money Line:
Arkansas: +750
Alabama: -1400
Spread:
Arkansas: +19.5, -105
Alabama: -19.5, -115
Totals
Total Points:
O/U 46.5 (-110)
Team Totals:
Arkansas OVER 13.5 (-105)
Arkansas UNDER 13.5 (-115)
Alabama OVER 33.5 (-105)
Alabama UNDER 33.5 (-115)
NCAAF Hogs Boost
Arkansas +19.5 & OVER 46.5 total points: +300
Double R Props
Cam Little OVER 1.5 field goals and OVER 1.5 PAT's: +185
Jaheim Thomas OVER 8.5 total tackles and OVER 0.5 tackles for loss: +195
Jayden Johnson OVER 4.5 total tackles and OVER 0.5 tackles for loss: +230
KJ Jefferson OVER 19.5 rushing yards and OVER 3.5 sacks: +275
Max Fletcher OVER 44.5 average per punt and OVER 1.5 inside 20: +250
Andrew Armstrong OVER 69.5 receiving yards and OVER 0.5 receiving touchdowns: +350
Landon Jackson OVER 3.5 total tackles and OVER 1.5 tackles for loss: +425
Ty Washington OVER 39.5 receiving yards and OVER 0.5 receiving touchdowns: +475
Rocket Sanders OVER 39.5 rushing yards and OVER 0.5 rushing touchdowns: +500
Rashod Dubinion OVER 29.5 rushing yards and OVER 0.5 rushing touchdowns: +700
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
HAWGBEAT'S PICKS
Each week, HawgBeat will list a few picks that look favorable based on trends and statistics throughout the season.
Ty Washington OVER 39.5 receiving yards and OVER 0.5 receiving touchdowns (+475)
Here are opposing tight ends' stats against Alabama this season (Power Five only):
Texas: 5 REC, 114 YDS
Ole Miss: 1 REC, 21 YDS
Mississippi State: N/A
Texas A&M: 4 REC, 45 YDS, TD
It should be noted that neither Ole Miss or Mississippi State put a major emphasis on their tight end positions in the passing game, hence the low production. Texas and Texas A&M both use their tight ends to push the ball down the field, so their situations are more comparable to Arkansas'.
Last week against Ole Miss, Washington had a breakout game with seven receptions for 90 yards and two touchdowns. There's no guarantee that he'll be able to play up to that level week in and week out, but as the Razorbacks' primary receiving threat at the position, it's worth sprinkling a little bit on with these odds.
Jermaine Burton OVER 57.5 receiving yards (-115)
Alabama's leading wide receiver, Burton has 386 receiving yards and four touchdowns off of 17 receptions this season.
He's acquired at least 58 receiving yards in four out of the five games he's played, which includes a nine-reception, 197-yard performance against Texas A&M last weekend.
Arkansas' secondary will likely be down a few players, as Jaylon Braxton and Alfahiym Walcott both did not practice during the Monday and Tuesday media viewings. Dwight McGlothern is expected to make his return this week after suffering a concussion against Texas A&M, but the high-caliber Arkansas defensive back might have to shake off some rust.
Look for Burton to continue his steak of 58-yard receiving games against Arkansas.