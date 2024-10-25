Arkansas vs Mississippi State: BetSaracen lines, staff picks

in other news
Know the Foe: Gaining Mississippi State insight with BulldogBlitz
See what BulldogBlitz Managing Editor Jason Stamm had to say about Mississippi State ahead of its matchup with Arkansas.
Arkansas vs Mississippi State: Fast Facts
Fast facts about Arkansas and Mississippi State ahead of their matchup Saturday.
Ongoing battle at left guard for Arkansas
Sam Pittman updated the ongoing left guard position battle between Keyshawn Blackstock and Patrick Kutas on Wednesday.
Latest injury news for Arkansas running backs
The latest updates on Ja'Quinden Jackson and Rodney Hill ahead of the Mississippi State game.
Sam Pittman previews Mississippi State game on SEC Teleconference
See what Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman said about the Miss. State Bulldogs on the SEC Coaches Teleconference.
HawgBeat continues its weekly partnership with BetSaracen, the official mobile sports wagering platform of the Saracen Casino Resort.
Each game day eve, we provide an easy guide for all of the lines, player props and specials featured on the BetSaracen app for that week's Arkansas Razorback football game.
This week, the Hogs will face off against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at 11:45 a.m. CT Saturday at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Mississippi. The game will be broadcast on the SEC Network and streamed on the ESPN app, and there is no shortage of options for bettors.
Here is a full breakdown:
(Lines and odds are subject to change at any point after the publishing of this story. HawgBeat does not guarantee any bet as a winner or loser. You must be at least 21 years of age to use BetSaracen. If you have a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net)
ML/SPREAD/TOTALS:
Money Line:
Arkansas: -240
Mississippi State: +195
Spread:
Arkansas: -6.5, (-110)
Mississippi State: +6.5, (-110)
Total Points:
OVER 56.5, (-110)
UNDER 56.5, (-110)
Team Totals:
Arkansas OVER 31, (-115)
Arkansas UNDER 31, (-105)
Mississippi State OVER 24, (-110)
Mississippi State UNDER 24, (-110)
(Alternate lines, spreads and team totals are available on the BetSaracen mobile app.)
Double-R Props:
~ Arkansas OVER 3.5 rushing big plays (10+ yards) and OVER 5.5 passing big plays (15+ yards): +125
~ Arkansas time of possession OVER 32.30 minutes: +125
~ Isaac TeSlaa OVER 2.5 receptions and OVER 34.5 receiving yards: +150
~ Luke Hasz OVER 2.5 receptions and OVER 19.5 receiving yards: +100
~ Taylen Green OVER 234.5 passing yards and OVER 29.5 rushing yards: +135
~ Andrew Armstrong OVER 8.5 receptions and OVER 89.5 receiving yards: +275
~ Landon Jackson OVER 5.5 total tackles and OVER 1.5 tackles for loss: +230
~ Rashod Dubinion OVER 11.5 rushing attempts and OVER 49.5 rushing yards: +300
~ Arkansas defense OVER 3.5 sacks and UNDER 1.5 opponent sacks: +600
(Additional Double R Props are available on the BetSaracen mobile app.)
HAWGBEAT'S PICK
Each week, HawgBeat will list a few picks that look favorable based on trends and statistics throughout the season.
PARLAY: Andrew Armstrong OVER 74.5 receiving yards and Kevin Coleman Jr. OVER 69.5 receiving yards (+220)
I'm taking a flyer on the top two wide receivers in this game continuing their trend of success. Armstrong has racked up 226 yards in his last two games (Tennessee and LSU) on 16 receptions, while Coleman has caught 16 passes for 192 yards in the same span (Georgia and Texas A&M).
Mississippi State's defense ranks 111th in passing yards allowed per game (257.3), while Arkansas' ranks 70th (217.9). The Hogs are currently expected to be without star running back Ja'Quinden Jackson, so Taylen Green will have to lean on Armstrong even more to move the sticks.
As for the Bulldogs, freshman signal caller Micheal Van Buren Jr. may be without star freshman pass-catcher Mario Craver, who was listed as "doubtful" on Thursday's SEC availability report.
With these things in mind, Armstrong and Coleman should have opportunities to get open, get targeted and make plays for both of their teams.