Arkansas vs Ole Miss: BetSaracen lines, staff picks

HawgBeat continues its weekly partnership with BetSaracen, the official mobile sports wagering platform of the Saracen Casino Resort.
Each game day eve, we provide an easy guide for all of the lines, player props and specials featured on the BetSaracen app for that week's Arkansas Razorback football game.
This week, the Hogs will face off against the No. 19 Ole Miss Rebels at 11 a.m. CT Saturday at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville. The game will be broadcast on ESPN and streamed on the ESPN app, and there is no shortage of options for bettors.
Here is a full breakdown:
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
(Lines and odds are subject to change at any point after the publishing of this story. HawgBeat does not guarantee any bet as a winner or loser. You must be at least 21 years of age to use BetSaracen. If you have a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net)
ML/SPREAD/TOTALS:
Money Line:
Arkansas: +250
Ole Miss: -300
Spread:
Arkansas: +7.5, (-110)
Ole Miss: -7.5, (-110)
Total Points:
OVER 53.5, (-110)
UNDER 53.5, (-110)
Team Totals:
Arkansas OVER 22, (-110)
Arkansas UNDER 22, (-110)
Ole Miss OVER 30.5, (-115)
Ole Miss UNDER 30.5, (-105)
(Alternate lines, spreads and team totals are available on the BetSaracen mobile app.)
Double-R Props:
~ Arkansas team 1st quarter OVER 6.5: -105
~ Andreas Paaske OFER 2.5 receptions and OVDR 24.5 receiving yards: +130
~ Andrew Armstrong OVER 7.5 receptions and OVER 82.5 receiving yards: +115
~ Arkansas team passing OVER 6.5 big plays (gain of 15+ yards+): +145
~ Braylen Russell OVER 17.5 rushing attempts and OVER 74.5 rushing yards: +135
~ Isaiah Sategna OVER 3.5 receptions and OVER 51.5 receiving yards: +135
~ Landon Jackson OVER 4.5 total tackles and OVER 1.5 tackles for loss: +195
~ Luke Has OVER 3.5 receptions and OVER 39.5 receiving yards: +200
~ Arkansas offense game opening drive - field goal: +450
~ Taylen Green and Braylen Russell OVER 409.5 combined total offense: +750
(Additional Double R Props are available on the BetSaracen mobile app.)
HAWGBEAT'S PICK
Each week, HawgBeat will list a few picks that look favorable based on trends and statistics throughout the season.
Arkansas +7.5 points (-110)
Call this a gut pick, but I think Arkansas-Ole Miss will be a close game that comes down to the final possession. Lane Kiffin hasn't won in Fayetteville during the Sam Pittman era, and even if he finally ends that streak this season, I still think it'll be within a touchdown for the Hogs.
The weather forecast calls for rain, it's an early-morning matchup and I think weird occurrences should be expected between these two teams Saturday. Give me the Razorbacks to cover behind a solid defensive performance.
