Jonas Aidoo working hard to get healthy for Arkansas

Jonas Aidoo working hard to get healthy for Arkansas

The latest health status update for Arkansas center Jonas Aidoo.

 • Riley McFerran
VIDEO: Chin Coleman previews Arkansas vs. TCU exhibition

VIDEO: Chin Coleman previews Arkansas vs. TCU exhibition

Arkansas assistant coach Chin Coleman's press conference previewing the exhibition against TCU on Friday.

 • Riley McFerran
Sam Pittman previews Ole Miss game on SEC Teleconference

Sam Pittman previews Ole Miss game on SEC Teleconference

See what Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman said about the Ole Miss Rebels on the SEC Coaches Teleconference.

 • Mason Choate
Arkansas vs. Ole Miss: Star comparison, PFF grades, season stats

Arkansas vs. Ole Miss: Star comparison, PFF grades, season stats

HawgBeat compares Arkansas and Ole Miss using statistics, recruiting rankings and Pro Football Focus grades.

Premium content
 • Mason Choate
Arkansas basketball player profile: Jonas Aidoo

Arkansas basketball player profile: Jonas Aidoo

HawgBeat continues our series of player profiles, this time looking at transfer center Jonas Aidoo.

Premium content
 • Daniel Fair

Published Nov 1, 2024
Arkansas vs Ole Miss: BetSaracen lines, staff picks
Riley McFerran
Managing Editor
HawgBeat continues its weekly partnership with BetSaracen, the official mobile sports wagering platform of the Saracen Casino Resort.

Each game day eve, we provide an easy guide for all of the lines, player props and specials featured on the BetSaracen app for that week's Arkansas Razorback football game.

This week, the Hogs will face off against the No. 19 Ole Miss Rebels at 11 a.m. CT Saturday at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville. The game will be broadcast on ESPN and streamed on the ESPN app, and there is no shortage of options for bettors.

Here is a full breakdown:

HEADLINES

~ Arkansas football availability report - Ole Miss week

~ Ty Washington opens up: 'I was shocked, to be honest'

~ Know the Foe: Gaining Ole Miss insight with The Grove's Neal McCready

~ Arkansas vs Ole Miss: Fast Facts

~ Sam Pittman previews Ole Miss game on SEC Teleconference

~ Arkansas vs. Ole Miss: Star comparison, PFF grades, season stats

~ What Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin said about Arkansas

~ Two tight ends no longer with Razorbacks

~ Arkansas' official depth chart for Ole Miss game

(Lines and odds are subject to change at any point after the publishing of this story. HawgBeat does not guarantee any bet as a winner or loser. You must be at least 21 years of age to use BetSaracen. If you have a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net)


ML/SPREAD/TOTALS:

Money Line:

Arkansas: +250

Ole Miss: -300

Spread:

Arkansas: +7.5, (-110)

Ole Miss: -7.5, (-110)

Total Points:

OVER 53.5, (-110)

UNDER 53.5, (-110)

Team Totals:

Arkansas OVER 22, (-110)

Arkansas UNDER 22, (-110)

Ole Miss OVER 30.5, (-115)

Ole Miss UNDER 30.5, (-105)

(Alternate lines, spreads and team totals are available on the BetSaracen mobile app.)

Double-R Props:

~ Arkansas team 1st quarter OVER 6.5: -105

~ Andreas Paaske OFER 2.5 receptions and OVDR 24.5 receiving yards: +130

~ Andrew Armstrong OVER 7.5 receptions and OVER 82.5 receiving yards: +115

~ Arkansas team passing OVER 6.5 big plays (gain of 15+ yards+): +145

~ Braylen Russell OVER 17.5 rushing attempts and OVER 74.5 rushing yards: +135

~ Isaiah Sategna OVER 3.5 receptions and OVER 51.5 receiving yards: +135

~ Landon Jackson OVER 4.5 total tackles and OVER 1.5 tackles for loss: +195

~ Luke Has OVER 3.5 receptions and OVER 39.5 receiving yards: +200

~ Arkansas offense game opening drive - field goal: +450

~ Taylen Green and Braylen Russell OVER 409.5 combined total offense: +750

(Additional Double R Props are available on the BetSaracen mobile app.)


HAWGBEAT'S PICK

Each week, HawgBeat will list a few picks that look favorable based on trends and statistics throughout the season.


Arkansas +7.5 points (-110)

Call this a gut pick, but I think Arkansas-Ole Miss will be a close game that comes down to the final possession. Lane Kiffin hasn't won in Fayetteville during the Sam Pittman era, and even if he finally ends that streak this season, I still think it'll be within a touchdown for the Hogs.

The weather forecast calls for rain, it's an early-morning matchup and I think weird occurrences should be expected between these two teams Saturday. Give me the Razorbacks to cover behind a solid defensive performance.

