HawgBeat continues its weekly partnership with BetSaracen, the official mobile sports wagering platform of the Saracen Casino Resort. Each game day eve, we provide an easy guide for all of the lines, player props and specials featured on the BetSaracen app for that week's Arkansas Razorback football game. This week, the Hogs will face off against the UAB Blazers at 3:15 p.m. CT Saturday at Razorbacks Stadium in Fayetteville. The game will be broadcast on the SEC Network and streamed on the ESPN app, and there is no shortage of options for bettors. Here is a full breakdown:

HEADLINES

-----------------------------------------------------------------------

(Lines and odds are subject to change at any point after the publishing of this story. HawgBeat does not guarantee any bet as a winner or loser. You must be at least 21 years of age to use BetSaracen. If you have a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net)



ML/SPREAD/TOTALS:

Money Line: Arkansas: -1400 UAB: +850 Spread: Arkansas: -23.5, (-110) UAB: +23.5, (-110) Total Points: OVER 61.5, (-110) UNDER 61.5, (-110) Team Totals: Arkansas OVER 41.5, (-115) Arkansas UNDER 41.5, (-105) UAB OVER 19.5, (-110) UAB UNDER 19.5, (-110) (Alternate lines, spreads and team totals are available on the BetSaracen mobile app.)

Double-R Props:

~ Andrew Armstrong OVER 7.5 total receptions and OVER 74.5 total receiving yards: +135 ~ Brad Spence OVER 1.5 total tackles for loss and OVER 3.5 total tackles: +185 ~ Braylen Russell total yards rushing OVER 24.5 and OVER 0.5 total rushing touchdowns: +150 ~ Isaac TeSlaa OVER 2.5 total receptions and OVER 29.5 total receiving yards: +190 ~ Isaiah Sategna OVER 4.5 total receptions and OVER 45.5 total receiving yards: +130 ~ Ja'Quinden Jackson total yards rushing OVER 99.5 and OVER 14.5 total carries: +160 ~ Rodney Hill total yards rushing OVER 27.5 and OVER 4.5 total carries: +135 ~ Tyrone Broden OVER 4.5 total receptions and OVER 49.5 total receiving yards: +135 ~ Arkansas defense passing yardage allowed OVER 224.5 and rushing yardage allowed OVER 99.5: +200 ~ Arkansas defense total interceptions OVER 1.5 and OVER 0.5 total fumble recoveries: +230 ~ Devin Bale total punts OVER 4.5 and OVER 57.5 longest punt: +220 ~ Doneiko Slaugher total tackles OVER 4.5 and OVER 2.5 pass breakups: +250 ~ Jordan Anthony OVER 1.5 total receptions and OVER 19.5 total receiving yards: +200 ~ Taylen Green total yards passing OVER 265.5 and total yards rushing OVER 75.5: +200 ~ TJ Metcalf total tackles OVER 8.5 and OVER 1.5 pass breakups: +220 ~ Arkansas defense total tackles for loss OVER 6.5 and OVER 2.5 total sacks: +300 ~ Arkansas offense total first downs OVER 29.5 and OVER 16.5 rushing first downs: +325 ~ Arkansas offense yards passing OVER 349.5 and OVER 199.5 rushing yards: +350 ~ Arkansas team total offense OVER 549.5 and opponent total offense UNDER 324.5: +350 ~ Xavian Sorey total tackles OVER 8.5 and OVER 1.5 total sacks: +300 ~ Landon Jackson total tackles OVER 6.5 and OVER 1.5 total sacks: +400 ~ Luke Hasz total receiving yards and OVE R49.5 and OVER 1.5 receiving touchdowns: +550

HAWGBEAT'S PICKS

Each week, HawgBeat will list a few picks that look favorable based on trends and statistics throughout the season.



Ja'Quinden Jackson total yards rushing OVER 99.5 and OVER 14.5 total carries (+160)

Jackson has impressed in his first two games as a Razorback, as he's averaged 125 rushing yards across two games with five total touchdowns. The former Utah transfer only saw eight carries against UAPB in Week 1, but recorded 24 attempts versus Oklahoma State. UAB is on a level between those two programs, and I expect him to get enough handoffs to reach the 15 mark and the yards needed here.

Longshot: UNLV ML vs Kansas (+275)