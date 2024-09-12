HawgBeat Radio: Arkansas vs. UAB game preview
HawgBeat publisher Mason Choate and managing editor Riley McFerran bring you the latest episode of HawgBeat Radio.
We get you set for Arkansas' matchup against the UAB Blazers for the home-opener at Razorback Stadium this Saturday. Talking on-field logos, previewing UAB, in-depth numbers, prop bets and even a little baseball scheduling.
Watch the podcast exclusively on the YouTube link below (it's not made public) or listen wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple and Spotify.
More of HawgBeat's Arkansas football coverage
- Arkansas vs UAB: Star comparison, PFF grades, season stats
- Arkansas' official depth chart for UAB game
- Arkansas adding Walmart, Tyson Foods on-field logos
- Sam Pittman previews UAB Blazers on SEC Teleconference
- Behind Enemy Lines: Gaining UAB insight with ALdotcom's Lucas Gray
- Arkansas announces team captains for UAB game
- Razorbacks 'flushing' OSU loss, excited to play at home
- Arkansas players press conference: UAB week
- What UAB head coach Trent Dilfer said about Arkansas