Here’s everything you need to know about the showdown with the Wildcats:

Arkansas travels to Kentucky this weekend to take on the Wildcats in Lexington. This is the first game between the two programs since 2012. Seven years later, both teams face off again, each looking to find their first conference win of the season.

Not a subscriber? Subscribe for free for 30 days w/code HAWGS30 NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS

Important Times

Gates Open: 4:30 p.m. CT

Kickoff: 6:30 p.m. CT

TV/Radio

TV: SEC Network

Streaming: Watch ESPN App

On the Call: Tom Hart (Play-By-Play), Jordan Rodgers (Analyst), Cole Cubelic (Reporter)

Radio: Razorback/IMG Sports Network

On the Radio Call: Chuck Barrett (Play by Play), Quinn Grovey (Analyst), Geno Bell (Reporter)

Sirius/XM Radio: 105/381

Weather

Kickoff (6:30 p.m.): Sunny, 57 degrees (feels like 55), 0% chance of rain, winds WSW 6 mph

Post Game (10:00 p.m.): 46 degrees (feels like 44), 5% chance of rain, winds S 3 mph

Kentucky players to know

QB Sawyer Smith: Smith took over for star quarter back Terry Wilson after Wilson suffered a season ending knee injury. In three games that Smith has started, he’s thrown for 655 yards, four touchdowns, five interceptions, and a 96.6 QBR.

WR Lynn Bowden: Bowden is the do it all man for Kentucky. He boasts 39 yards passing, 99 yards rushing, and leads the Wildcats with 348 receiving yards. Bowden will also run the Wildcat formation for Kentucky.

RB Asim Rose and Kavosiey Smoke: Kentucky is lead by a two-headed running back committee. Rose and Smoke have combined for 613 yards on the ground and five touchdowns. Rose, a junior, averages five yards per carry while his freshman counterpart rushes for 6.2 yards per carry.

WR Ahmad Wagner: Wagner, a former basketball player at Iowa, has SEC size at 6’5, 234 pounds. He’s second on the team behind Bowden with 248 receiving yards but leads the team in touchdown receptions with two. He also averages 20.7 yards per catch.

LB Deandre Square: Leads the Wildcats in tackles with 35 total on the season. Tied for second with 21 solo tackles and has posted 1.5 sacks.

LB Kash Daniel: A leader on defense for Kentucky. He’s notched 28 total tackles this season including one sack and three deflected passes.

NT Quinton Bohanna: At 6’4, 361 pounds, Bohanna is a huge hole filler for the Wildcats. Arkansas’ offensive line didn’t do well playing against the big nose tackle from San Jose State in week four who was an inch shorter and 30 pounds lighter than Bohanna. We’ll see if the O-line has improved any against the 361 pound junior.

Staff Predictions

Vegas: Kentucky -6.5 (O/U 53.5)

Andrew Hutchinson (Preseason): Kentucky 21, Arkansas 17

Andrew Hutchinson: Kentucky 23, Arkansas 20

Nikki Chavanelle: Arkansas 30, Kentucky 27

Landon Braden: Arkansas 24, Kentucky 17