Arkansas opens the 2019 season against FCS opponent Portland State on Saturday. The Razorbacks are hoping to see major improvements in Year 2 under head coach Chad Morris. Here is everything you need to know about the matchup with the Vikings...

Important Times

Gates open: 1 p.m. CT

Kickoff: 3 p.m. CT

TV/Radio

TV: SEC Network

Streaming: ESPN app/ESPN3.com

On the call: Dave Neal (play-by-play), DJ Shockley (analyst), Dawn Davenport (reporter)

Radio: Razorback/IMG Sports Network

On The Call: Chuck Barrett (play-by-play), Quinn Grovey (analyst), Geno Bell (reporter)

Sirius/XM channel: 99/190

Weather

Kickoff (3 p.m.): 79 degrees, 30% chance of rain, winds NE 4 mph

Postgame (7 p.m.): 79 degrees, 5% chance of rain, winds SE 3 mph

Portland State Players to Know

QB Davis Alexander and Jalani Eason: Both are dual threat quarterbacks and played in all 11 games for Portland State last year. While Alexander can throw better, Eason is more dangerous with his legs.

TE Charlie Taumoepeau: Earned first-team All-Big Sky and second team All-FCS All-America honors in 2018... Led Portland State with 28 receptions for 580 yards and five touchdowns.

OT John Krahn: At 6-foot-10, 410 pounds, the junior offensive tackle is a mountain on the line. He is a team captain for the Vikings.

DT Kenton Bartlett: A senior for Portland State, he started all 11 games as a junior and has the most starts among all returning players on offense or defense. Bartlett was a third-team All-Big Sky selection in 2018.

Predictions

Vegas: -28.5 (O/U 60.5) … That equates to about Arkansas 45, Portland State 16.

Andrew Hutchinson: Arkansas 56, Portland State 10

Nikki Chavanelle: Arkansas 58, Portland State 13

Landon Braden: Arkansas 56, Portland State 17