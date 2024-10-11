Advertisement

Latest injury update on Taylen Green

Latest injury update on Taylen Green

Sam Pittman provided the latest injury status on Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green.

 • Mason Choate
Arkansas defense performing at high level in SEC play

Arkansas defense performing at high level in SEC play

Opposing teams are having trouble against the Arkansas defense.

 • Daniel Fair
Braylen Russell makes most of opportunity against Tennessee

Braylen Russell makes most of opportunity against Tennessee

Braylen Russell has seen his workload increase and it paid off in a big way in the Hogs' win over Tennessee.

 • Daniel Fair
Arkansas bowl game projections at midseason mark

Arkansas bowl game projections at midseason mark

Find out which bowl games Arkansas is projected to play in at the midseason mark.

 • Riley McFerran
Players announced for SEC Basketball Media Day

Players announced for SEC Basketball Media Day

Here's who will join John Calipari at SEC Basketball Media Day next week.

 • Daniel Fair

Published Oct 11, 2024
HawgBeat Radio: Arkansas football midseason check-in
Default Avatar
HawgBeat Staff
HawgBeat.com

HawgBeat publisher Mason Choate, managing editor Riley McFerran and staff writer Daniel Fair bring you the latest episode of HawgBeat Radio.

We fill you in on the latest news from the week as Arkansas football is on a bye, the basketball team is taking Tip-Off Tour and the baseball team is hosting Oklahoma State for baseball exhibitions. Updates on Taylen Green's injury, BetSaracen picks and lots more.

Watch the podcast exclusively on the YouTube link below (it's not made public) or listen wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple and Spotify.

More of HawgBeat's Arkansas football coverage

- Latest injury update on Taylen Green

- What Sam Pittman said on SEC Teleconference

- Arkansas stat leaders through 6 games

- Trio of Razorbacks nearing return, injury at kicker position

- Arkansas defense performing at high level in SEC play

- Braylen Russell makes most of opportunity against Tennessee

- Arkansas bowl game projections at midseason mark

- Arkansas' season stats, PFF grades through 6 games

- Carmona, Singleton earn SEC Weekly Honors

- Arkansas football program, fans united entering bye week

