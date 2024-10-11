HawgBeat Radio: Arkansas football midseason check-in

in other news
Latest injury update on Taylen Green
Sam Pittman provided the latest injury status on Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green.
Arkansas defense performing at high level in SEC play
Opposing teams are having trouble against the Arkansas defense.
Braylen Russell makes most of opportunity against Tennessee
Braylen Russell has seen his workload increase and it paid off in a big way in the Hogs' win over Tennessee.
Arkansas bowl game projections at midseason mark
Find out which bowl games Arkansas is projected to play in at the midseason mark.
Players announced for SEC Basketball Media Day
Here's who will join John Calipari at SEC Basketball Media Day next week.
in other news
Latest injury update on Taylen Green
Sam Pittman provided the latest injury status on Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green.
Arkansas defense performing at high level in SEC play
Opposing teams are having trouble against the Arkansas defense.
Braylen Russell makes most of opportunity against Tennessee
Braylen Russell has seen his workload increase and it paid off in a big way in the Hogs' win over Tennessee.
HawgBeat publisher Mason Choate, managing editor Riley McFerran and staff writer Daniel Fair bring you the latest episode of HawgBeat Radio.
We fill you in on the latest news from the week as Arkansas football is on a bye, the basketball team is taking Tip-Off Tour and the baseball team is hosting Oklahoma State for baseball exhibitions. Updates on Taylen Green's injury, BetSaracen picks and lots more.
Watch the podcast exclusively on the YouTube link below (it's not made public) or listen wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple and Spotify.
More of HawgBeat's Arkansas football coverage
- Latest injury update on Taylen Green
- What Sam Pittman said on SEC Teleconference
- Arkansas stat leaders through 6 games
- Trio of Razorbacks nearing return, injury at kicker position
- Arkansas defense performing at high level in SEC play
- Braylen Russell makes most of opportunity against Tennessee
- Arkansas bowl game projections at midseason mark
- Arkansas' season stats, PFF grades through 6 games
- Carmona, Singleton earn SEC Weekly Honors
- CB
- OLB
- DT
- ATH
- WR
- S
- C
- SDE
- ILB
- DT