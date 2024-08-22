HawgBeat publisher Mason Choate and managing editor Riley McFerran bring you the latest episode of HawgBeat Radio.

We discuss Arkansas football with a week until kickoff by breaking down our projected depth chart, picks to click, bold predictions, season predictions and much more. We end with some talk about Arkansas men's basketball learning its SEC schedule and some NIL news.

Watch the podcast exclusively on the YouTube link below (it's not made public) or listen wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple and Spotify.