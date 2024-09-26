HawgBeat Radio: Arkansas vs Texas A&M game preview
HawgBeat publisher Mason Choate, managing editor Riley McFerran and staff writer Daniel Fair bring you the latest episode of HawgBeat Radio.
We get you set for Arkansas' matchup against the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Final thoughts from the win at Auburn, latest news from the week, in-depth analysis on the Aggies, our BetSaracen picks and much more.
Watch the podcast exclusively on the YouTube link below (it's not made public) or listen wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple and Spotify.
