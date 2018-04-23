The war of attrition continues with Arkansas’ football roster as defensive back Korey Hernandez announced his intentions to transfer from the program via Twitter on Monday afternoon.

A native of Atlanta (Ga.), Hernandez arrived on campus in January 2017 via Cedar Grove High School and participated in spring practice. Rated the No. 98 player in the state of Georgia by Rivals, he was a consensus three-star prospect by most recruiting services. Hernandez chose the Razorbacks over offers from Iowa, Georgia Tech, Maryland, Wake Forest and others.

Hernandez redshirted last season in his initial year in the Arkansas football program. The 5-10, 180-pound redshirt freshman thanks his coaches and teammates but feels it’s time for him to explore other opportunities.

“I have made many unforgettable moments at the University of Arkansas and have met some great people. But after taking time to think with my family, I have decided to part ways and continue my career elsewhere,” Hernandez said via Twitter.

With the return of Ryan Pulley and the continued growth of Chevin Calloway, Hernandez struggled to find a place in the defensive back group and wasn’t listed on HawgSports.com's post-spring depth chart. His departure puts coach Chad Morris at 85 scholarships, the exact limit the NCAA allows.