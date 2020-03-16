Wichita State is experiencing a mass exodus after a 23-8 season under Gregg Marshall. Six Shockers have now entered the transfer portal and the Razorbacks are going fishing. Musselman's staff reached out to guard Erik Stevensen this weekend and the latest transfer portal contact is now his teammate Jamarius Burton.

An Illinois native, Burton was a 3-star coming out of high school in the 2018 with 16 offers. He took official visits to Wichita State, Butler, George Mason, UMass and Temple before picking the Shockers four days after his visit there.

The 6-foot-4, 200-pound guard took over the starting job at point guard for the Shockers as a freshman down the stretch of the season and won two AAC freshman of the week awards. He set a WSU assist record and averaged 4.5 assists with an outstanding 2.79 ratio over the last 18 games. He scored 6 points per game, shooting 39% from the field and 26.3% from three.

As a sophomore, Burton pumped those numbers up as he began playing 27.1 minutes per game. He shot 44.1% from the field and 38.2% from the three-point line, averaging 10.3 points per game, 3.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game.

It's unclear whether Burton would have a case for immediate eligibility but he'll have two years left to play at his new destination after sitting out one year as it stands. Burton was the Shockers' third leading scorer in 2019-20.