The Arkansas baseball team has added nine offseason commitments since the opening of the transfer portal June 3, but how will the Razorbacks address their remaining needs in the coming weeks, and more importantly, what are those needs?

So far, the Diamond Hogs have received Division I transfer commitments from two pitchers and six position players. A major focus has been placed on the outfield, as Peyton Holt, Ty Wilmsmeyer and Kendall Diggs are all expected to move on.

RELATED: Arkansas Baseball 2024 Offseason Roster Tracker

In their place, transfers such as Fresno State transfer Rocco Peppi, TCU transfer Logan Maxwell and Milwaukee transfer Carson Hansen will all have a shot at claiming a spot. Florida Gulf Coast infielder Charles Davalan and Georgia State shortstop Maximus Martin both have outfield experience as well, making it pretty clear that Arkansas is set at the position going forward.

The Razorbacks also added Division II transfer outfielder Carson Boles, a DII First Team All-American, on Wednesday.