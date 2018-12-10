Louisiana OT Dylan Rathcke Recaps State Title Win, Arkansas Official Visit
It was an above-average weekend to say the least for Arkansas commit Dylan Rathcke. He started it off by winning his second straight Louisiana state championship with U-High in a close game against St. Thomas More.
“I was very excited,” Rathcke said. “It is the first time that U-High has ever done it twice in a row. Everybody was just going crazy in the locker room.”
Rathcke committed to Arkansas last month, becoming the team's third offensive line commit, joining Texas's Beaux Limmer and Oklahoma's Brady Latham. The 28th best player out of Louisiana took his official visit to the Hill after finishing up celebrations with his teammates.
" Ryan Winkle hosted me,” Rathcke said. “It was very fun. They are some great guys. Really just getting to meet some of the other O-linemen and knowing who I will be playing with was the highlight of the visit.”
Rathcke is projected to play right tackle or right guard and until he arrives in Arkansas this summer, he'll be working on his speed and agility.
Read the rest of the OV recaps from this weekend:
Myron Cunningham
Chibueze Nwanna
KJ Jefferson
T.Q. Jackson
Sci Martin
Andrew Vest
Looking for the perfect Christmas gift for an Arkansas fan? Purchase a new annual membership to HawgBeat and receive a $99 gift certificate to the Rivals team store!
The possibilities are endless: Keep the subscription and use the coupon to buy Christmas gifts, give the subscription to someone else and keep the coupon or keep it all to yourself!