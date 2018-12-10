It was an above-average weekend to say the least for Arkansas commit Dylan Rathcke. He started it off by winning his second straight Louisiana state championship with U-High in a close game against St. Thomas More.

“I was very excited,” Rathcke said. “It is the first time that U-High has ever done it twice in a row. Everybody was just going crazy in the locker room.”

Rathcke committed to Arkansas last month, becoming the team's third offensive line commit, joining Texas's Beaux Limmer and Oklahoma's Brady Latham. The 28th best player out of Louisiana took his official visit to the Hill after finishing up celebrations with his teammates.