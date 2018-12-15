Nikki's Razorback Recruiting Notebook: December 15, 2018
It was a busy, busy week for Arkansas recruiting with just four days to go until early National Signing Day on Dec. 19. Catch up on everything you might've missed...
NEW OFFERS
TOP HEADLINES
- Monday was quiet after a HUGE official visit weekend but things turned up quickly with two commitments in 24 hours.
- READ JUCO OL Myron Cunningham Commits to Arkansas
- READ JUCO OL Chibueze Nwanna Commits to Arkansas
- We took a closer look at the TOP Arkansas prospects in both the newly released 2020 Rivals100 and Rivals250.
- I caught up with three Alabama offensive linemen who picked up offers this week, the twin (not literally) towers out of Central HS Joshua Jones and Javion Cohen, and St. Paul's Brady Ward.
- Hutch talked to some fantastic head coaches this week to get their thoughts on what the Hogs are getting from Brady Latham and Zach Williams.
- READ Q&A with Jenks Head Coach Keith Riggs
- READ Q&A with Joe T. Robinson Head Coach Todd Eskola
- I caught up with new WR PWO offer out of Highland Park Finn Corwin and another Texas wide receiver offer, Willowridge sophomore Latrell Neville who has blown up this week. READ HERE
IN OTHER NEWS...
- I took a look at how I see the 2019 class finishing and how the Razorbacks will close if they can't get their top choices. READ HERE
- I gave the Trough members some pretty good news about two of the last four top targets the Razorbacks will try to lock down between now and NSD in February. READ HERE
- We took a look at which 2019 commits will NOT be signing early for one reason or another. READ HERE
- A 2019 4-star safety target divulged (finally) when he'll be making a commitment decision. READ HERE
- The Razorbacks revamped communication with Florida running back Glover Cook who recently decommitted from Missouri. READ HERE
- There was A LOT of talk whether or not one of Chad Morris's former quarterbacks would be hitting the Hill this weekend AND whether or not Arkansas fans would want him. READ HERE
- HawgBeat members discuss the rumblings of a transfer around Texas quarterback Shane Buechele. READ HERE
