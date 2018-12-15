- Monday was quiet after a HUGE official visit weekend but things turned up quickly with two commitments in 24 hours.

- READ JUCO OL Myron Cunningham Commits to Arkansas

- READ JUCO OL Chibueze Nwanna Commits to Arkansas

- We took a closer look at the TOP Arkansas prospects in both the newly released 2020 Rivals100 and Rivals250.

- I caught up with three Alabama offensive linemen who picked up offers this week, the twin (not literally) towers out of Central HS Joshua Jones and Javion Cohen, and St. Paul's Brady Ward.

- Hutch talked to some fantastic head coaches this week to get their thoughts on what the Hogs are getting from Brady Latham and Zach Williams.

- READ Q&A with Jenks Head Coach Keith Riggs

- READ Q&A with Joe T. Robinson Head Coach Todd Eskola

- I caught up with new WR PWO offer out of Highland Park Finn Corwin and another Texas wide receiver offer, Willowridge sophomore Latrell Neville who has blown up this week. READ HERE