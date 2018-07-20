- I caught up with 6-foot-5 Texas tight end Elijah Yelverton, who is now the Razorbacks' sixth tight end offer for the 2020 class. He's already been to campus and likes the staff a lot. READ

- I spoke to new JUCO offensive tackle offer Chibueze Nwanna to find out how to pronounce his name and to hear about his progression from high school to the start of what is now his third year at Lackawanna CC.

- I called 2019 4-star DE Eric Gregory, a Memphis commit, to see how the Razorbacks could get him to flip his commitment at the BBQ at the end of the month.

- Texas Recruiting Analyst Nick Kreuger got the latest from 2020 Rivals100 wide receiver Troy Omeire who says he'll be on the Hill July 27th.

- The Razorbacks are attacking East Texas hard right now, offering a 2020 wideout from Lufkin HS who said he'll try to get to Fayetteville for the barbecue.

- A stud 2019 4-star defensive back out in Florida said he's setting up official visit plans with cornerbacks coach Mark Smith.

- The Razorbacks extended an offer to two-way athlete Herbert Gums in East Texas who has another SEC school knocking on his door.

- Wide receivers coach Justin Stepp and the Hogs are getting in early on rising Georgia wide receiver Ryan King whose name you'll want to remember.

- Chad Morris was NOT a fan of the early signing period for the 2018 recruiting cycle but I went in detail on why from here on out it can only help the Hogs.

- I broke down all 217 (now 219) 2019 offers to see what level of athletes the Hogs are recruiting, where they're from and what positions they play.