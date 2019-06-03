Nikki's Razorback Recruiting Notebook: June 3, 2019
It was a busy week for Arkansas recruiting with a new commitment and a Rivals100 official visitor on campus. Catch up on everything you might've missed in the past week, including all the Hogs' new offers:
BIGGEST HEADLINES
- The Razorbacks did a fantastic job hosting Rivals100 DE Vernon Broughton this weekend, read his reaction to the visit. READ
- Arkansas will have one more chance to impress Mississippi RB/DB Janari Dean before he makes a decision on July 4. ($) READ
- Barry Lunney Jr. and the Hogs locked in their second tight end commit for the 2020 class, read about him and who he's recruiting to join him on the Hill. READ
- Mississippi analyst Chad Simmons says Arkansas is a real contender among pretenders for 4-star running back Dillon Johnson. ($) READ
- Hogs got in late to the party but they're now getting reciprocated interest from Mississippi 4-star running back Tee Hodge. READ
- Arkansas wide receiver commit Ze'Vian Capers has set an official visit with the Vols and has more plans for his summer. ($) READ
- The Hogs think North Shore running back John Gentry is a triple-threat and other schools have definitely started taking notice. ($) READ
- Read the latest on how Arkansas is trending with all of their top-of-the-board prospects, all premium ($):
Quarterback, Tight End Trending Stocks
Wide Receiver Trending Stocks
Offensive Line Trending Stocks
Running Back Trending Stocks
Linebacker Trending Stocks
Defensive End Trending Stocks
Defensive Tackle Trending Stocks
Defensive Back Trending Stocks
IN OTHER NEWS...
- The no. 1 quarterback in the state of Arkansas has finally made a decision, he'll be in North Carolina blue in 2020. ($) READ
- Arkansas made the top four for Texas wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk. Check out the competition. ($) READ
- Justin Stepp's pursuit of Tennessee 4-star athlete Darin Turner is not dead yet. Turner says he wants to return to Fayetteville soon and has cut Arkansas into his top six. ($) READ
- As expected, Arkansas made the top eight for a linebacker out of Memphis. ($) READ
- The new Rivals rankings will be released throughout this week. Check out the new top 10 for the 2020 class and the rest of the release schedule. READ
- Arkansas made the top five for a very talented defensive tackle out of Houston. ($) READ
- Eric Musselman is hosting his first high school prospect for an official on the Hill this weekend. READ
- In-state power forward Chris Moore talks about the four schools recruiting him the hardest right now. ($) READ
NEW OFFERS
