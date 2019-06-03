It was a busy week for Arkansas recruiting with a new commitment and a Rivals100 official visitor on campus. Catch up on everything you might've missed in the past week, including all the Hogs' new offers:

- The Razorbacks did a fantastic job hosting Rivals100 DE Vernon Broughton this weekend, read his reaction to the visit. READ

- Arkansas will have one more chance to impress Mississippi RB/DB Janari Dean before he makes a decision on July 4. ($) READ

- Barry Lunney Jr. and the Hogs locked in their second tight end commit for the 2020 class, read about him and who he's recruiting to join him on the Hill. READ

- Mississippi analyst Chad Simmons says Arkansas is a real contender among pretenders for 4-star running back Dillon Johnson. ($) READ

- Hogs got in late to the party but they're now getting reciprocated interest from Mississippi 4-star running back Tee Hodge. READ

- Arkansas wide receiver commit Ze'Vian Capers has set an official visit with the Vols and has more plans for his summer. ($) READ

- The Hogs think North Shore running back John Gentry is a triple-threat and other schools have definitely started taking notice. ($) READ

- Read the latest on how Arkansas is trending with all of their top-of-the-board prospects, all premium ($):

Quarterback, Tight End Trending Stocks

Wide Receiver Trending Stocks

Offensive Line Trending Stocks

Running Back Trending Stocks

Linebacker Trending Stocks

Defensive End Trending Stocks

Defensive Tackle Trending Stocks

Defensive Back Trending Stocks